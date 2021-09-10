The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders

Join Rebeca E. Bender, to discuss her book, Still (North Dakota State University Press), a biography/memoir that she coauthored with her father Kenneth M. Bender about two family generations who were Jewish farming homesteaders near Ashley, North Dakota. At its height, Ashley, ND was so big that it supported two separate synagogues. Bender’s family came to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act, after escaping with family members remaining after the 1905 Odessa pogroms. Still is the 2019 Independent Press Award First Place Winner (Judaism category) and the 2020 Midwest Book Award Gold Medal Winner (Religion/Philosophy category).