CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Has Syfy channel lost its way?

By Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Q: I have been a longtime fan of the Syfy channel as horror, sci fi, thrillers and so on are my favorite shows. Over the past year, I have seen a huge decline in the variety and focus on this genre from this channel. For example, the same Harry Potter movies were shown for four consecutive weekends over and over again! There are thousands of movies that would be entertaining for this audience, but instead they are driving me away from my main source of entertainment until now. What is going on with this channel, and how did they lose their way?

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

Syfy’s Chucky TV Series Reveals Poster

The Chucky TV series has a new poster for us. ComicBook is reporting today that Devon Sawa, an actor for the show, shared the new poster on Twitter. Chucky is set to premiere on Syfy and USA this year, on October 12. All’s Fair in Child’s Play. Relief to all...
TV SERIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Kobe Bryant
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Espn#Downloads#Bravo#Nbc#Usa Network#Mamba Sports Academy#Agt#Paramount#Sportscenter#Dvr#P O Box 417
Variety

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see. Smith is one of the most influential and successful ’90s movie stars who has yet...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
Page Six

Bravo axes this season’s ‘Real Housewives of New York’ reunion

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New York” will have one less spectacle this season. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network tells Page Six.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

‘GH’ Spoilers: Sonny Is Back And Furious, Limo Explodes Shakes Up PC

Friday’s episode of General Hospital was an explosive one, and spoilers tease the week of September 20 will be intense as well. Sonny has finally regained his memory, after nearly dying in the fire at the Tan-O, and he’s furious with Nina. Back in Port Charles, Jason and Carly married and are excited for their reception. However, other members of the Five Families planned to blow up their limo, and that moment happened right at the end of the September 17 show. What can fans expect next?
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
NFL
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy