Has Syfy channel lost its way?
Q: I have been a longtime fan of the Syfy channel as horror, sci fi, thrillers and so on are my favorite shows. Over the past year, I have seen a huge decline in the variety and focus on this genre from this channel. For example, the same Harry Potter movies were shown for four consecutive weekends over and over again! There are thousands of movies that would be entertaining for this audience, but instead they are driving me away from my main source of entertainment until now. What is going on with this channel, and how did they lose their way?herald-review.com
Comments / 0