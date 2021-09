Next week on Ted Lasso season 2 episode 8, is one of the darkest story arcs of the series going to continue?. One of the great things about this show is that they think through almost everything and take their time to make big stories happen. When it comes to assistant coach Nate Shelley, for example, there’s been hints for a long time now that he has a dark side. He’s long been thought of as nothing more than an insignificant speck in the universe. He’s been desperate for validation and now that he has it, he’s letting it get to his head. We’ve already seen him yell at Will often for no reason, and at the end of episode 7 it was worse than ever.

