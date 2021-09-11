CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior center meals

By Aaron A
Northwest Signal
 7 days ago

Those interested in a meal need to RSVP by 2 p.m. the day before at 419-599-0033. There will be no salad bar. The menu meal is served daily from noon-12:30 p.m. Frozen meals will be delivered to Meals on Wheels clients (at an earlier date) for the holidays the senior center is closed. A turkey and cheese sandwich is available to replace the main entree of a meal. A chef salad is available to replace a hot meal. Drive-thru meals are still available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. A Wednesday meal may be picked up on Tuesday. The drive-thru meals are available from 11-11:30 a.m. at the east side of the senior center building (the kitchen doors).

