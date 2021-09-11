18 months and one day

Exactly 18 months ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. But exactly 18 months and a day ago, life was normal. We were enjoying sporting events and concerts, and the anticipation of the prom buzzed through our local high schools. What began as a two-week “break” from the stress of work and classes quickly became 18 months of wishing for that one extra day, reminiscing about the last day before the world shut down and we were trapped in a future chapter of the history books. Unless one of us was deemed an essential worker – with all the stress and personal risks those important roles entailed – our lives were sparsely occupied with the most mundane of events, and we were left to feel helpless in the surrounding chaos.