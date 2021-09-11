doPDF 11.2.187

Microsoft today released a new Edge 95 build to the Dev channel users with a few nifty features. With Edge releases now following a condensed schedule, the next few builds should add most of the significant features that are planned for version 95. The first of the features is the ability to hide the Extensions button directly from the address bar or from the ellipsis menu. Since the update has not yet rolled out, it is not clear if hiding the button actually hides the extensions’ shortcuts from the address bar as well, which will be a welcome change.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO