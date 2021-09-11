On 9/11 we felt horror; on 9/12 we felt unity; have we forgotten?

Growing up in the New York area (my hometown of Stamford, Conn., is about 45 minutes outside of Manhattan), 9/11 was always a day that was filled with sorrow, commemorative events, memories, and education. Living so close to the city, everyone was impacted by the tragedies of the terror attacks in some way, whether it be through a parent who died in a tower collapse, a traumatic recollection of debris scattering through NYC, or a tale of heroic responses like those of firefighters fraught with lung cancer following the risks they took to save lives in the attacks. As most people from the tristate area understands, everyone around us has their 9/11 story. My own father was caught in traffic on the George Washington Bridge on his way to work at the Twin Towers when the first plane hit — traffic that undoubtedly saved his life, and is the reason why he lived, and why I am at Penn today.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO