Flood warnings have been put in place in England ahead of torrential rain this weekend.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning beginning at midday on Sunday, when the wet weather is due to hit.Downpours are expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening, with the warning ending at midnight. The warning stretches from the South Coast of England up to Newcastle.Eastern parts of the country will see the worst of the downpours, with as much as 30mm-40mm in some areas.Experts believe the deluge could lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport. The Environment Agency has increased...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO