On Sept. 11, 2001, United Airlines Flight 93, carrying 40 passengers and crew members, crashed into a patch of grassland just outside Shanksville, Pa. Three other planes that had been hijacked by al-Qaeda that morning hit their targets — the World Trade Center and the Pentagon — but passengers and crew members on Flight 93 stormed their hijackers, and a plane thought to have been heading for the White House or the Capitol instead crashed in a field hundreds of miles from its intended target.

SHANKSVILLE, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO