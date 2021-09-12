CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney to debut rest of 2021 films in cinemas first

By Angela Weiss
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGQXn_0bsuzDFK00
The coronavirus pandemic shuttered cinemas across the world /AFP/File

Disney announced Friday that all of its films slated for release by the end of the year will be exclusively screened in cinemas first, bringing relief to theaters anxious to reconnect with audiences after the coronavirus pandemic devastated their industry.

The animated film "Encanto" will be released on the big screen on November 24 and will not appear on Disney's on-demand video platform until December 24, the company said in a statement.

Other planned projects, including "The Last Duel" by Ridley Scott, "Eternals" by Marvel Studios and "West Side Story" by Steven Spielberg, will be screened in theaters for at least 45 days before they are released elsewhere.

The decision was eagerly awaited by traditional cinemas after the entertainment giant recently chose to release a series of big productions such as "Black Widow", "Jungle Cruise" and "Cruella" on its Disney+ platform, diverting part of their revenue.

"Black Widow" actor Scarlett Johansson has sued Disney, accusing the company of breach of contract and costing her millions of dollars in box office revenue after it released the film on its video platform.

Two years ago, Disney was producing content for both theaters and television channels, but it now has direct access to its audience via streaming, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

In mid-August, Disney boss Bob Chapek said he favored "flexibility" and the ability to "follow the consumer wherever he goes".

During a presentation of the company's financial results, he said "when theaters reopened, there was immense reluctance from the public to return".

Warner Bros. studios has also been heavily criticised for its decision to release all of its new movies for the rest of the year on its HBO Max platform.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Disney announces the rest of its 2021 movies will debut exclusively in theaters

New York, NY (CNN) — Disney announced the remainder of its 2021 films will be released exclusively in theaters before streaming on Disney+. The decision by Disney on Friday shows that the company is optimistic about movie theater audiences returning, despite Covid-19 spikes caused by the Delta variant. "As confidence...
MOVIES
/Film

The Famous Ghostbusters Moment That Was Not In The Original Script

The original "Ghostbusters" is arguably one of the most quotable movies of the 1980s – which is strange to think about, considering it's a movie about a bunch of slacker scientists who sort of stumble their way into discovering a way to capture ghosts in New York City. Among the film's many memorable lines is "don't cross the streams," a crucial piece of info that Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) gives to his ghostbusting pals and which comes back to save the day at the end of the film. (I am genuinely sorry if I just spoiled "Ghostbusters" for you, but the movie is almost 40 years old and we have to draw a line somewhere.)
MOVIES
codelist.biz

New Johnny Depp film starts in the USA – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

Johnny Depp has certainly not had an easy time of it in the last few years: an ugly war of the roses with mutual accusations with his ex Amber Heard, a subsequent trial against the British “Sun”, obvious alcohol problems and weak new films – many have already spoken of the end of a great career. Most recently, “The Professor” landed on Amazon Prime, a film about a university teacher suffering from cancer with a severe alcohol problem, in which Depp primarily plays himself. And his latest film “Minamata” was presented at the Berlinale 2020, the intended theatrical release of which has been postponed again and again due to Corona.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Steven Spielberg
abc17news.com

Disney backs theatrical releases for remaining 2021 films

NEW YORK (AP) — After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal. The Walt Disney Co. on Friday announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively theatrically. That includes the Marvel release “Eternals” (Nov. 5), Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (Oct. 15), the animated release “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (Oct. 22), Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” (Dec. 10) and the Kingsman sequel “The King’s Man” (Dec. 22). All of the films will have a minimum run of 45 days in theaters before streaming, though “Encanto” will head to Disney+ after 30 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
piratesandprincesses.net

The Disney ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Film We Almost Got

With the 30th Anniversary of Disney’s 1991 classic Beauty and the Beast, you are bound to see and hear a lot about the film in terms of merchandise and videos. But the classic film with some of Disney’s best songs, visuals, characters and story may have turned out completely different.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Disney Commits to Theater Releases for Rest of 2021

The six films left on Disney’s 2021 slate will stick to theater releases but with shorter exclusive windows before hitting digitally. It looks like Disney’s “experiment” with Shang-Chi in theaters was a successful one. As the latest Marvel flick has dominated the box office, Disney has announced they’re committing to theatrical releases (without day-and-date options) for the rest of the year. Like Shang-Chi, however, they will see a shorter exclusivity windows.
MOVIES
Empire

Disney Plans To Release Eternals, Encanto And More Solely In Cinemas

As Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings continues to do well on the big screen, parent company Disney has decided upon a cinema-only release schedule for its remaining 2021 titles. Eschewing the day-and-date Disney+ release (either for a Premier Access fee or just on the service), Eternals, Encanto, The Last Duel, West Side Story, Ron's Gone Wrong and The King's Man will all debut exclusively in cinemas in new, shorter theatrical windows.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Disney World#Animated Film#Afp File Disney#West Side Story#Hbo
digitalspy.com

Halloween Kills will debut in cinemas and online in US

Halloween Kills is getting a hybrid release, as the horror movie will be premiering both in cinemas and on streaming service Peacock. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the avenging teen-babysitter-turned-grandmother Laurie Strode, the slasher is scheduled to release on October 15 in theatres in the US. The twelfth film in...
MOVIES
Martha's Vineyard Times

The rest of the International Film Festival lineup

The M.V. International Film Festival, which began on Tuesday, continues through the weekend with some of the best films of the series. The festival is collaborating with the Vineyard Conservation Society, and most of the upcoming films are available both at the Film Center and online. Thursday, Sept. 9, brings...
MOVIES
dsmmagazine.com

Varsity Pop-Up Cinema Presents Outdoor Films

Pulitzer Prize-winner Art Cullen is the star of the upcoming “Storm Lake” documentary, featuring Cullen and his family covering the local community through the Storm Lake Times newspaper. Photo: Independent Television Service. The Varsity Cinema will open for two nights as a pop-up, outdoor venue on Sept. 17 and 18.
DES MOINES, IA
Entrepreneur

Disney (DIS) Sets Exclusive Theatrical Debut for 2021 Films

The Walt Disney Company DIS recently announced that its remaining 2021 slate of films will be released exclusively in theaters before being released on the Disney+ streaming platform. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto will release on Nov 24 with a 30-day exclusive theatrical window before appearing on Disney+ on Christmas...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
KEYT

Nolan sets next film with Universal, spurning Warner Bros.

NEW YORK (AP) — After a public fallout over release strategy with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan’s next film, about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atom bomb, will be released by Universal Pictures. Representatives for the studio confirmed Tuesday that Universal will finance and distribute Nolan’s not-yet-titled film. Deadline Hollywood first reported the deal. Nolan wrote the film’s script about the theoretical physicist. Production is expected to begin early next year. With only a handful of exceptions, Warner Bros. had long been home to Nolan going back to 2002′s “Insomnia.”
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Disney will release Marvel Eternals, and rest of 2021 movies exclusively in cinemas

The success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at the box office appears to have buoyed Disney’s confidence in the theatrical experience. The House of Mouse has announced it will release the rest of its 2021 movies directly into theatres, eschewing the day-and-date Disney Plus release strategy it used for the first half of 2021.
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros’ ‘The Bodyguard’ Reboot Taps Scribe Matthew López To Pen

Tony-nominated The Inheritance playwright Matthew López is writing the remake of Warner Bros’ 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard. That pic starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston (who died in 2012), grossing $411M WW. The new movie is reportedly inspired by the 1992 romantic drama which followed a former Secret Service agent, played by Costner, who takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. The Bodyguard repped Houston’s big screen debut at the time. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as EP. Lin...
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Christopher Nolan chooses Universal Pictures for new film

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has given rights to Universal Pictures to distribute his next film, centered on World War II scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during the war. This is for the first time in over a decade,...
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy