(CNN) — Surfer Doyle Nielsen had been catching waves at Ponce Inlet, on the east coast of Florida, for about 40 minutes when a shark slammed into him and bit his arm. "It felt like something hitting me super hard on the right side and kind of my back, and then I saw some motion, as it was hitting me, but I couldn't tell what it was until a second later," the 16-year-old told CNN.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO