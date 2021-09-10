I Tried This Top-Rated Clay Mask from Amazon—And My Skin’s Never Felt Better

How long she’s been living with dark spots: More than 10 years. Hyperpigmentation — acne scars, melasma, dark spots — is one of the most common skin-care concerns. Some people spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually on serums, retinols, and other topical treatments that promise to undo the damage wreaked by hormones, sun exposure, and natural aging. Others invest a small fortune on clinical lasers, peels, and photorejuvenation. Then there is the time, effort, and money spent on covering up the perceived flaws with concealer and foundation. As a longtime journalist and editor, I have been lucky enough to experience some of the most technologically advanced — and often financially prohibitive — products and treatments on the market. However, I have yet to find a one-and-done solution to preventing, treating, and concealing hyperpigmentation. The relatively new Opte Precision Skincare device promises just that — so for obvious reasons, I was intrigued.
