CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

I Tried This Top-Rated Clay Mask from Amazon—And My Skin’s Never Felt Better

By Kelly Kuehn
Reader's Digest
Reader's Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a woman with sensitive and drier skin, I’m super picky about the skin-care products I buy. I stick with my skin-care staples (looking at you, TruSkin Vitamin C serum and CeraVe retinol serum) and try new products with caution. Recently, though, my skin was begging for something new and fresh.

www.rd.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Tried This New $17 Product, and It Completely Faded My Dark Spots

Whichever way you refer to dark spots—discoloration, hyperpigmentation, or an uneven skin tone—you know how stubborn they can be when it comes to trying to fade them. That's because discoloration can be caused by so many different things, including genetics, sun exposure, hormonal changes, and acne (so, identifying the culprit can feel nearly impossible). You also have to take into account that the pigment forms deep within the skin, so the correction process is rarely quick or easy. All things considered, it's not surprising that many of us deal with varying degrees of discoloration for years, only to see minimal improvement. That's the bad news.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

I tried three different oil-absorbing products to fix oily, shiny skin

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Between meeting...
SKIN CARE
EverydayHealth.com

Smart Health: I Tried the Opte Precision Skincare Device for My Dark Spots — and Here’s What Happened

How long she’s been living with dark spots: More than 10 years. Hyperpigmentation — acne scars, melasma, dark spots — is one of the most common skin-care concerns. Some people spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually on serums, retinols, and other topical treatments that promise to undo the damage wreaked by hormones, sun exposure, and natural aging. Others invest a small fortune on clinical lasers, peels, and photorejuvenation. Then there is the time, effort, and money spent on covering up the perceived flaws with concealer and foundation. As a longtime journalist and editor, I have been lucky enough to experience some of the most technologically advanced — and often financially prohibitive — products and treatments on the market. However, I have yet to find a one-and-done solution to preventing, treating, and concealing hyperpigmentation. The relatively new Opte Precision Skincare device promises just that — so for obvious reasons, I was intrigued.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Clean Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Type#Skin Dryness#Truskin Vitamin C#Aztec#Fyi
SPY

The Best Sunscreen for Tattoos: Because You Should Never, Ever, Ever Take a Fresh Tattoo Into the Sun Without Protection

When you’ve got a fresh tattoo, there is nothing more important than protecting it. Any tattoo connoisseur will tell you to avoid the sun entirely because UV rays can mess up, if not destroy, the ink. But if that’s not possible, you absolutely need the best sunscreen for tattoos. We wanted a bit of advice from someone who works with tattoos for a living, so we called up Abby Dunajski of First Class Tattoo in New York City. She confirmed that sunlight, as well as swimming, can be terrible for tattoo maintenance. “If you don’t use sunscreen and go out in the...
SKIN CARE
Shape Magazine

I Tried Drunk Elephant's Relaunched Vitamin C Serum — and It Worked Wonders On My Melasma

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Marilyn La Jeunesse. For three years I've been trying to rid myself of the tiny coffee-colored half-moons that frame the side of my eyes at the very tippy-top of my cheekbones. The blotchy discoloration, melasma, is a formidable opponent that's fought off dozens of my tried-and-true products for hyperpigmentation. Until I tried Drunk Elephant's newly reformulated C-Firma Fresh Day Serum (Buy It, $78, sephora.com).
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
WWD

The 15 Best Flat Irons for Every Hair Type

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who knows how to really wield a blow-dryer can get their hair pretty straight with that alone. But when you want super sleek, shiny strands, a flat iron is your best friend. They’re a lot easier than struggling with a dyer and round brush to get the perfect blowout, saving you loads of time and effort. The best flat irons aren’t just for straightening, though — the surprisingly versatile tool can be used for everything from creating flips to S-waves, beachy waves and even curling. Plus, thanks to ionization, flat irons majorly...
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 14 Best Eyebrow Growth Serums for Fuller, Thicker Brows

Click here to read the full article. There are a multitude of contributing factors that can lead to the thinning of eyebrow hair. Stress, hormonal changes, overplucking, skin conditions, and even your diet can contribute to the changes that cause sparse brows. One way to create fuller-looking brows is to elevate your beauty routine with one of the best eyebrow growth serums on the market. We talked to several experts, from dermatologists to celebrity brow specialists, to get their professional opinion on hair growth products and what else you can do to cultivate your best brows.More from WWDPhotos of Billie Eilish's...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

The 21 Best Rain Boots for Women That Are Comfy & Cute

There are many things you can control about your day — from what you wear to the office to how you’ll work out later — but unfortunately, the weather isn’t one of them. For days when it may unexpectedly rain, or on ones where the weather app tells you it certainly will, you can be prepared, though, with the best rain boots for women. What to look for in the best rain boots for women Ideally, the pair you choose should be fully waterproof. For this reason, most rain boots are crafted from synthetic or real rubber, each of which have their...
APPAREL
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
Hyperallergic

A COVID-19 Mask That Kills the Virus? Scientists Say Yes

After a short-lived euphoria following the approval of COVID-19 vaccines, the relentless spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has forced us to return to mask-wearing, even if vaccinated. With varying degrees of protection — from basic cloth face coverings to advanced N95 or KN95 masks — masks have mostly been portrayed as a precautionary measure to prevent the transfer of viral load from one person to another. But what if there was a face mask that could kill the virus? A group of researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) say that’s exactly what they invented.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
SCIENCE
districtchronicles.com

Paramedic issues warning as to why you should ALWAYS take your baby’s nappy off first if burnt by hot water

A PARAMEDIC has issued a warning to parents revealing why removing your child’s nappy in a burns accident should always be the first thing you do. The mum and CEO of the Australian parenting organisation Tiny Hearts Education, Nikki Jurcutz, said nappies are designed to adsorb liquid, so if a child is burnt by hot water, it can cause serious injury.
ACCIDENTS
Reader's Digest

Reader's Digest

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.

 https://www.rd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy