Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort ring walks: What time will fight start in the UK?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxwvG_0bsuyNBD00

Evander Holyfield will return to the boxing ring at 58 years old in the early hours of Sunday morning when he faces former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in Florida.

With Belfort initially scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya, Holyfield was called in as a late replacement after the ‘Golden Boy’ contracted Covid-19 during his training camp.

The California State Athletic Commission refused to sanction Holyfield’s return to the ring, causing the card to be moved to Florida, with Donald Trump expected to provide commentary in what is likely to prove to be a bizarre spectacle.

David Haye will also make a comeback on the undercard when he takes on his close friend Joe Fournier.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?

  • Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort
  • Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva
  • David Haye vs Joe Fournier
  • Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll
  • Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin

