David Haye vs Joe Fournier live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAbNS_0bsuyLPl00

Three years after retiring, David Haye returns to the boxing ring tonight against close friend Joe Fournier on the undercard of Evander Holyfield’s fight against Vitor Belfort.

Haye, who had ruled out the possibility of fighting again after suffering defeat against Tony Bellew in May 2018, has been lured back through the ropes by Triller, who’ve specialised in nostalgic exhibitions and celebrity crossover bouts.

The idea for the bout is said to have been spawned while Haye and Fournier were on holiday together in Mykonos when the latter claimed he’d win a fight between the pair, citing the injuries that ravaged the twilight of the Hayemaker’s career.

Fournier, a nightclub entrepreneur, has fought nine times as a professional in his own right but has never faced an opponent of Haye’s calibre and is considered a huge underdog with bookmakers.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and what time will it start?

The bout will take place at around 3am BST on Sunday 12 September at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Floria.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The card will be broadcast on FiteTV in the UK, with the streaming service providing coverage for £9.99.

Who is on the card?

  • Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort
  • Tito Ortiz vs Anderson Silva
  • David Haye vs Joe Fournier
  • Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll
  • Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin

What has Haye said?

“This whole fight between us, came into existence when at dinner with a group in Mykonos we were asked who would win in a fight between us. I laughed, but out of respect for Joe’s ego suggested it would be close, maybe a draw - whilst winking to Joe.

“Joe’s straight-faced response was very different, he was deadly serious stating he would win in a fight today – I assumed it was just the tequila talking. And that’s exactly where it started. A boozy night in Mykonos, two alpha males peacocking with a crowd of girls.

“Fast forward two weeks, I remain happily retired from boxing, with no intentions to make a traditional comeback to challenge the monsters of the division but am fit and ready to prove my point against my overconfident billionaire buddy.”

What are the odds?

Haye: 1/16. KO: 1/4. Decision: 7/2

Fournier: 8/1. KO 10/1. Decision: 22/1

Draw: 17/1

boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman On Where He Ranks Himself All Time

Modesty is perhaps one of the best traits a boxer, let alone any professional sportsman, or human, can possess. Oldest heavyweight champion of all-time and born again Christian George Foreman an exemplary proponent of the term. When asked where he puts himself on the all-time lists of greats, his reply...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Sabotages’ Gervonta Davis Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has seemingly ruined a huge boxing contest. A bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had been on the cards and the potential fight could have come to fruition. After Garcia’s stoppage of Luke Campbell on Jan. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, he not only called out Davis but promised to knock him out inside two rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Firing Star For Second Time?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon takes the call of firing the talents and he has been cutting down a plethora of talents recently due to budget cuts. He might have let go another star who is none other than Davey Boy Smith Jr, son of WWE Hall of Famer the British Bulldog. He had a stint with the company previously from 2006-2011.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Vitor Belfort ups the stakes, offers $40 million for winner take all fight with Canelo Alvarez

Can we have one night of fighting where Jake and Logan Paul aren’t brought up, please?. Because it certainly didn’t happen on Saturday night during Triller’s Holyfield vs. Belfort event, where both Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva expressed their desire to fight the Paul brothers. And it’s hard to blame them too much: it’s the biggest money fight for the least amount of effort. As Donald Trump told Junior Dos Santos during their Triller play-by-play, “Pick a nice easy celebrity.”
TENNIS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Makes Good Point About Evander Holyfield Fiasco

Last weekend’s win for former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort over a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing ring in Florida brought up a number of serious questions. Firstly. How the heck did it happen?. Okay. If it was an exhibition bout. Fair enough. But a professional contest that resulted...
COMBAT SPORTS
thestreamable.com

Can You Watch Thursday Night Football Live on NFL Network with YouTube TV?

Isn’t Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video? Not this week. If you’re looking to stream tonight’s New York Giants and Washington Football Team, it is airing exclusively on NFL Network. But, can you watch Thursday Night Football on YouTube TV?. NFL Network Exclusive Games. Week 2 (Sept. 16): New...
NFL
