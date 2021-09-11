9/11: We Must Never Forget
Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, Americans had their eyes opened to the fact that our homeland, protected on both sides by an ocean, no longer was spared from extremists. That day, we watched in horror as two planes brought down the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City, another plane crashed into the Pentagon, and a fourth plane crashed into a field in nearby Shanksville, Pa. That plane likely was headed for the U.S. Capitol in Washington.www.theintelligencer.net
