We know something is badly wrong with William Tillich (Oscar Isaac) more or less from the moment we see him. William is telling us calmly how to count cards — how to give himself a mathematical advantage by keeping track of the cards in play during a game of blackjack — but he does not look like a vocational card player. Everyone else is dressed like they’re on vacation or, in the case of the other pros, in such a way as to grab attention and distract their opponents. But William is dressed in muted colors, nicely fitted; his short hair is neatly slicked back. In the tawdry casinos William frequents, it’s the most garish uniform he could possibly wear.

