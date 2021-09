A few days ago, I was greeted by former mayor of Canton, Cecil Pruitt. Mr. Pruitt was the mayor of our city for several years. The reason for his visit was to see Mr. Darby. Mr. Darby was not there at the time, so he asked me to give him a message. We said our good-byes and he walked out the office door. Before I could get back to work, he stepped back in. He told me before he left, he wanted me to know he reads my column. He said he appreciated I was not afraid to talk about my salvation. This may mean nothing to you. It meant a lot to me.

CANTON, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO