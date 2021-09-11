CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shadyside, OH

RICHARD CALLENDAR

 7 days ago

Richard Edward Callendar Jr, 60, of Shadyside, OH and Welch, WV, passed away on Saturday September 4th, 2021 at Reynolds Hospital, Glen Dale, WV. He was born October 29th, 1960 in Wheeling, WV, the son of Richard “Dick” Callendar and the late Patricia (Ryan) Callendar. Richard was a Pharmacist for Walgreens /Rite Aid, Catholic by faith, a member of the Ohio Pharmacists Association, a 1988 graduate of Ohio Northern University where he earned three degrees: pharmacy, history, and psychology. He was a 1979 graduate of Shadyside High School and an avid Military enthusiast.

