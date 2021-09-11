CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Giuliani’s Fall From Grace

 7 days ago

Is it not quite sad to witness the professional degeneration of Rudy Giuliani, who served quite admirably in the position of mayor of New York City, earning him the moniker of “America’s mayor” as a result of his laudatory leadership on response to the horrific terrorist attack on New York City and our great nation nearly 20 years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001?

Vanity Fair

Pro-Insurrectionist Republicans Are Skipping Washington Rally for Rioters

On Saturday, Republican lawmakers will once again have to confront the role they played in the Capitol riot, as pro-Trump protesters are descending on Washington, D.C., in support of those being prosecuted for alleged January 6 crimes. Many Republicans would rather forget the insurrection, having voted against a bipartisan panel to investigate it, while some have tried whitewashing the events of that day, even suggesting the deadly attack was like a “normal tourist visit.” But a number of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress have grabbed the microphone in recent months to defend the Capitol rioters as “political prisoners” and accuse the Justice Department of unfairly prosecuting them. And while the “Justice for J6” rally, which is being organized by a former Trump campaign aide, has adopted this “political prisoners” line of argument, the Republican lawmakers who ramped up that rhetoric seem unwilling to join the crowd.
PROTESTS
Washington Post

Milley’s revelation about Trump leaves us with five questions

We already knew the disgraced former president was suffering from the delusion that he won the 2020 election. We knew he tried to twist arms to overthrow the election. And we knew he refused for hours to call off the insurrectionists whom he inspired to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. What we did not know is how irresponsible so many other Republicans were and continue to be in tolerating and enabling him.
POTUS
FanSided

Stephen Colbert recaps Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 speech and response

Rudy Giuliani became a national hero in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attack. His leadership as mayor of New York City earned praise from around the country and the world. Twenty years later, Giuliani has a much different public image. And as Stephen Colbert pointed out on The Late Show, Giuliani did little to change that perception during a recent speech.
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Rudy Giuliani Is Not A Raving Drunkard. Just Ask Him, He’ll Tell You.

Rudy Giuliani is not a functioning alcoholic, goddammit. Why do people keep saying he’s drunk all the time?. Oh, well, yes, there’s that. But who among us hasn’t publicly called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff an asshole and fantasized about grabbing him by his “Whaddaya got, five stars? Ten stars? Twelve stars?” to lecture him on how to military good and such like?
POLITICS
Rudy Giuliani
Donald Trump
districtchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani Fires Off Unsettling 9/11 Memorial Dinner Rant

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani fired off a series of unsettling rants at a September 11 memorial dinner on Saturday. His first target was General Mark Milley who previously served in Afghanistan and spoke at a 9/11 memorial event on Saturday, urging the audience to never forget the sacrifices made and the tragedy of the lives lost in the shocking 2001 terror attacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
93.1 WZAK

Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As if former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani‘s reputation post-Sept. 11 wasn’t already shaky enough, a speech he gave Saturday night at a dinner commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks suggested he may have had too much to drink — or even be drunk; very drunk, in fact — according to a video of his address.
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Central Tribune

Froma Harrop: Recall That Rudy Giuliani Had a Finest Hour

At 10 a.m. on 9/11, I was in New York on a train being kept underground in Penn Station. The two planes had just hit the World Trade Center. The conductor came on the loudspeaker telling us repeatedly that "this is the safest place you can be right now." We didn't all have cellphones then, but a guy in the back of the car did and informed us that the Pentagon had been hit and the first tower, and then the second, had come down. The conductor asked us to pray for the people in the World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Houston Chronicle

Rudy Giuliani's 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You'd Expect

America’s disgraced mayor, Rudy Giuliani, continued his descent into obscurity at his annual dinner commemorating the 20th anniversary of the attacks on September 11th, 2001. In a rambling, nearly incoherent speech that led many on Twitter to question his level of intoxication, Giuliani riffed on a number of subjects, including...
U.S. POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rudy Giuliani says Biden should stay out of NYC on 9/11 anniversary: ‘He doesn’t belong here’

NEW YORK — The spirit of unity didn’t last very long. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani warned President Joe Biden on Friday to stay away from the city during this weekend’s 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, claiming the commander in chief is a persona non grata because of his recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

