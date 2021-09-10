Mad Max delayed the premiere of the movie starring Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy looks as if she were beamed here from another time. Much has been made of this fact, a function of those arresting eyes, the kind that must drive mascara wands into an identity crisis. Or, in the words of one YouTube commenter: "Anya's face is like a cinematographer's cheat code." But for our purposes? The Golden Globe–winning, Emmy-nominated actress kinda was beamed here. Not only is she in California while I'm in New York, but the era of the Celebrity Zoom Interview (Tell me about that painting! Ooh, and what are those?) has not quite drawn to a close. The indefatigable 25-year-old has done six years of back-to-back projects, notably Netflix's juggernaut hit The Queen's Gambit and Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Emma. And now she is headed to Iceland to film additional scenes for Robert Eggers's upcoming The Northman. So, cinematic as it might sound for us to have found each other in an airport, logic has dictated that I stay in my kitchen and she stays at a friend's house in Los Angeles, where…where…OK, what are those?

