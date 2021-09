Tom Ellis and Lauren German Reveal Their Favorite Lucifer Episode. In a matter of hours, Netflix will release the sixth and final season of Lucifer. After a much-tormented run that started on Jan. 25, 2016, at Fox and included the series’ cancelation at the end of season 3 — before Netflix picked it up to complete it — the adventures of Neil Gaiman’s devilish antihero are about to end. In honor of the long run, stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German sat down at a roundtable, confessing their most cherished memories from the set. Both of them said season 1’s “A Priest Walks into a Bar” episode was their favorite one to shoot. The ninth episode featured the title character and detective Chloe Decker solving a homicide case involving a priest portrayed by Colman Domingo.

