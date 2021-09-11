CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Tini with Ibai: “Maybe I will join Twitch, it would be a lot of fun”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe interview cycle Chatting quietly it keeps getting better: this afternoon, its creator Ibai Llanos He invited Tini Stoessel to talk about his music and the best moments of his career from the beginning to the present. The Argentine singer and the Spanish streamer broadcast from Twitch in view of more than 80 thousand people and took the opportunity to also remember the series of his childhood and adolescence.

