Anna Sophia Robb stars in Dr. Death, a dark thriller on StarzPlay: “As soon as I read the script I was fascinated”
Anna Sophia Robb He returns to the screen, this time, with one of the roles, surely, the most important of his career. American actress stars Dr. Death together with a true elencazo led by Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater, which will premiere this Sunday in StarzPlay. In addition, the plot of the series is also one of the highlights. Based on a podcast of the same name, it is also a true story about the case of the former neurosurgeon. Christopher Duntsch, sentenced to life imprisonment for mutilating several of his patients, two of whom died.marketresearchtelecast.com
