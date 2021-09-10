CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Kathryn Prescott was hospitalized after being hit by a cement truck

 8 days ago

Kathryn Prescott she is lucky to be alive after being hit by a vehicle in New York City. On Thursday, September 8, the star’s twin sister, Megan Prescott, shared in a message on Instagram where she revealed that Kathryn, known for Skins and the main role in Finding Carter from MTV, is currently hospitalized in ICU after being hit by a cement truck while crossing the street on Wednesday, September 7.

