If you only know Oscar Isaac through his mainstream, big budget work, we have some suggestions for you. Here are some of the actor's most essential roles in movies. Beyond being "the Internet's boyfriend," Oscar Isaac is a performer who you can't help but be fascinated by. Every performance feels special and unique -- the work of an artist honing and refining his craft. There are no two performances that are ever alike, even if they're part of the same franchise.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO