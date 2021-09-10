Widow of US “Last Soldier Down” in Afghanistan Shares Account of How They Met

Ryan Knauss, originally from the city of Corryton, , always wanted to be part of the Army of USA and his dream came true when he became a sergeant. “I think it was a kind of vocation of service, genuine and complete. He loved helping people. “, said the young woman in an interview with PEOPLE about who was her husband in life, who was killed along with 12 other soldiers at the air terminal in the Afghan capital while the US armed forces guarded the evacuations at the end of the war.