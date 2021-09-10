CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Widow of US "Last Soldier Down" in Afghanistan Shares Account of How They Met

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Knauss, originally from the city of Corryton, , always wanted to be part of the Army of USA and his dream came true when he became a sergeant. “I think it was a kind of vocation of service, genuine and complete. He loved helping people. “, said the young woman in an interview with PEOPLE about who was her husband in life, who was killed along with 12 other soldiers at the air terminal in the Afghan capital while the US armed forces guarded the evacuations at the end of the war.

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
#Widow#Us Armed Forces#The Army Of Usa#The Islamic State
americanmilitarynews.com

How equipment left in Afghanistan will expose US secrets

The ultimate winner of two decades of war in Afghanistan is likely China. The aircraft and armored vehicles left behind when U.S. forces withdrew will give China—through their eager partners, the Taliban—a broad window into how the U.S. military builds and uses some of its most important tools of war. Expect the Chinese military to use this windfall to create—and export to client states—a new generation of weapons and tactics tailored to U.S. vulnerabilities, said several experts who spent years building, acquiring, and testing some of the equipment that the Taliban now controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wwnytv.com

Soldiers return to Fort Drum following Afghanistan deployment

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - 10th Mountain Division soldiers deployed to Afghanistan have returned home. More than 100 troops from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 431st, known as the Polar Bears, got of the plane at Fort Drum Monday afternoon. They touched down just before 3:30 PM. They’d been...
FORT DRUM, NY
Afghanistan
Army
pontevedrarecorder.com

Veterans unite to support soldiers who served in Afghanistan

As the turmoil continues in Afghanistan and the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 approaches, veterans’ groups are banding together throughout Northeast Florida to work with soldiers who served in the Middle East. With more than 1.5 million veterans living in Florida, including nearly 20,000 in St. Johns County, there is a...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
washingtonnewsday.com

According to the New York Times, a video shows that the last US strike in Afghanistan may have targeted an aid worker.

According to the New York Times, a video shows that the last US strike in Afghanistan may have targeted an aid worker. According to The New York Times, a video analysis suggests the US may have erroneously targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State members in its penultimate hit in Afghanistan, which killed ten civilians.
MILITARY
WTVCFOX

Memorial held in Tennessee for fallen U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Law enforcement in East Tennessee paid tribute to the military members killed in Afghanistan. A 13-car memorial caravan, representing the 13 lives of U.S. service members lost on August 26 in Afghanistan, traveled across Jefferson County on Friday night honoring them. All Jefferson County law enforcement agencies participated.
TENNESSEE STATE
shorelinemedia.net

Father of fallen soldier questions Afghanistan war

In 2001, Army Ranger Jonn Edmunds and another soldier died when their helicopter crashed, the first combat casualties in America's war on terrorism. 20 years later, Edmunds' father is criticizing the way the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
MILITARY
uticaphoenix.net

This U.S. soldier’s boots were the last on the ground

Donahue’s departure capped his own involvement in a military effort that began soon after hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center. As a young aide, Donahue was assigned to the Pentagon but was on Capitol Hill with Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, then vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the attack unfolded, according to Military Times.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

