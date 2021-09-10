Spelunky Review
Spelunky has been around for over a dozen years and it's finally available for Nintendo Switch so grab your whip and let's descend. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a roguelike that has you play as an Indiana Jones style character who descends through underground environments in the hopes of retrieving treasure. The thing is; nearly everything around him is trying to end his life from elaborate traps to deadly hazards and nefarious creatures to your own explosives; if you're not careful, that is. All of this forces you to gradually learn how to effectively deal with a multitude of tricky situations which boils down to one challenging and rewarding adventure.
