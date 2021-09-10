Spelunky Review

I've been a huge fan of WarioWare ever since its Game Boy Advance debut back in 2003 and there's now a cool new one for Switch. At its core, WarioWare: Get It Together plays almost identically to what you'd expect as you try to master a rapid succession of microgames. However, there's a twist and I'm not talking about the sequel with a gyro sensor. Namely, Get It Together has you play as a variety of characters within the collection of microgames and each one has their own way of moving as well as distinct skills. For example, you might be able to fly around or you might perpetually move back and forth while on a skateboard. Meanwhile, you can perform character-specific actions such as unleashing a controllable boomerang or sucking up objects with a tractor beam. In other words, the large assortment of microgames can be played using a wide variety of characters which makes for one diverse and exciting formula.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO