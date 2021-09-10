CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spelunky Review

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpelunky has been around for over a dozen years and it's finally available for Nintendo Switch so grab your whip and let's descend. For the unfamiliar, Spelunky is a roguelike that has you play as an Indiana Jones style character who descends through underground environments in the hopes of retrieving treasure. The thing is; nearly everything around him is trying to end his life from elaborate traps to deadly hazards and nefarious creatures to your own explosives; if you're not careful, that is. All of this forces you to gradually learn how to effectively deal with a multitude of tricky situations which boils down to one challenging and rewarding adventure.

videochums.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

How Spelunky kept me playing for an entire decade

There’s something beautifully slapstick about Spelunky. Over hundreds of hours of play, I’ve seen the poor Spelunky man impaled on spikes, explode into a thousand pieces, crushed by falling objects, eaten by man-eating plants, hurled against walls by over-friendly yetis, and shot by shopkeepers who, for some reason, don’t take kindly to being robbed.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoredroid.com

Meeerge Review

Meeerge is an engaging new merge puzzle title by Betta Games. After a divine artifact is sealed away by magic, you and your tribe must traverse the mystic islands. Players merge objects to complete levels, heal the corrupted lands and retrieve the divine artifact. You’ll find yourself enjoy the relaxing gameplay of this puzzler.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Alveole Review

The avant-garde band Talking Heads once sang some profound lyrics – “We’re on a road to nowhere. Come on inside. Taking that ride to nowhere. We’ll take that ride”. It’s this sentiment that can be used when describing the minimalist game that is Alveole. You see, two game developers Emil Ismaylov and Denis Petrov were asked to come up with a game in a conference based around the theme of “cage”, and that is where Alveole was spawned. But what does this mean? How do you sum this up? Well, it is my mission to try and describe what this little indie game is all about.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Web.com review

Web.com has been left behind by a slew of better website builders that offer superior versatility, more features, and classier design templates, all at a much cheaper price.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelunky Review
trueachievements.com

Struggling review

Chasing Rats Games' Struggling is a physics-based action-platforming game that offers single-player and co-op modes, which will, without a doubt, make you scream in frustration, cry in the corner of the room, and potentially lose friends and relationships. But on top of all of that is the chance to test your wit, experience great victories, and play in a world so wacky that it’s easy to lose yourself within it for hours at a time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Chernobylite Review

HIGH One of the best sci-fi games I’ve played in the last few years. LOW Overly simplified combat and survival mechanics. WTF You have a PhD in nuclear sciences, but can’t throw a rock?. Chernobylite is a sci-fi survival game by The Farm 51, set in the ruins of Pripyat....
VIDEO GAMES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘The Alpinist’

A Captivating Documentary That Unveils The Dangerous Beauty Of Solo Mountain Climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (The Dawn Wall) and fellow director Nick Rosen set out to document the infamous Alpinist climber, Marc-André Leclerc. A 23 year old and free-spirited Canadian who makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. However, he intentionally draws little attention. Marc-André, being publicly shy, prefers a nomadic lifestyle and climbing alone. He chooses not to own a phone or car and is always looking for the next big adventure. Leclerc is open to let Mortimer and Rosen’s crew follow him but sitting him still for long proves more difficult. Marc-André does not want to deter from improving his technique and spiritual connection to climbing. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic expedition in Patagonia that will completely redefine his skill set and raises the bar to other climbers in the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
videochums.com

WarioWare: Get It Together!

I've been a huge fan of WarioWare ever since its Game Boy Advance debut back in 2003 and there's now a cool new one for Switch. At its core, WarioWare: Get It Together plays almost identically to what you'd expect as you try to master a rapid succession of microgames. However, there's a twist and I'm not talking about the sequel with a gyro sensor. Namely, Get It Together has you play as a variety of characters within the collection of microgames and each one has their own way of moving as well as distinct skills. For example, you might be able to fly around or you might perpetually move back and forth while on a skateboard. Meanwhile, you can perform character-specific actions such as unleashing a controllable boomerang or sucking up objects with a tractor beam. In other words, the large assortment of microgames can be played using a wide variety of characters which makes for one diverse and exciting formula.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
gamecritics.com

Tetragon Review

HIGH Unique puzzles that were tough, but not frustrating. LOW The out-of-place boss battle in the final stage. WTF Why ruin a decent game with that baffling final stage!?. A world plunged into chaos, a missing son, and the ability to rotate the world to reach new areas – this strong concept for new puzzler Tetragon had me hooked instantly. This is Tetragon, a recently-released puzzle.
VIDEO GAMES
Empire

Copilot Review

Twenty years on from the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States, and the events of that fateful September day still cast a shadow across the globe. Yet Copilot takes a more intimate approach in its fictionalised narrative, focusing on five years in the life of one of the Lebanese terrorists — here named Saeed (Roger Azar), yet clearly based on United 93 hijacker Ziad Jarrah.
MOVIES
Space.com

Starlight Review

Since the first iPhone graced our palms, we’ve looked to the App Store in search of something that can help us indulge our need to analyze the sky and delve deep into the science of the universe around us. Unfortunately, while many applications offer you a chance to see incredible images taken with military-grade optics, none of that helps you work out what you’re seeing when you look into the night sky. Even with a pair of the best binoculars or a good telescope, between shaky hands and the growing bits and pieces of space junk floating around the Earth, it can be hard to work out what you’re looking at.
CELL PHONES
wegotthiscovered.com

Deathloop Review

Immersive sims have had, if not the renaissance of the retro shooter, a bit of a second wind in recent years. Gloomwood has had several great showings this year, highlighting the potential of the genre in the hands of indie developers. But nobody is creating immersive sims at the level (or budget) of Arkane. I consider Prey to be the finest title of the genre to date, and while the Dishonored series may be more of a stealth adventure, it allows the same freedom to use the physical world, and its rules, to achieve your goals. Enter Deathloop, Arkane’s second crack at creating a singleplayer game with competitive multiplayer elements.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Rustler Review

People seem to forget that when the mammoth franchise of Grand Theft Auto started it didn’t look the same as what was delivered in the later editions. The first games were top-down, arcade-type affairs. Yes, the bones were there, what with the missions, racing, and shooting, but they looked very different to what many see on Grand Theft Auto V. The developers of Rustler have taken those early influences though and used them as a template for their new game. But instead of throwing us into a modern-day setting of crime in the city, they’ve replaced the era with that of the middle ages, and instead of cars, you steal horses. Let’s get ready to do the hustle in Rustler.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Lake – Review

Lake is a narrative-driven semi-open-world game centered around Meredith Weiss. The story is set in 1986. Meredith, although a successful computer programmer in the big city, has decided to take a break from her job by returning to her hometown and, on the behalf of her father, deliver mail temporarily while her parents are on a vacation of their own.
VIDEO GAMES
Rely on Horror

Review: Bloodwash

Over the last couple of years, the indie horror scene has slowly become home to the world of, for lack of a better way of putting it, low-poly 3D horror games. Separate from the more typical indie fare, these games have aimed towards a very specific era of 3D visuals that evoke something close, but not quite identical to, late 90s 3D games. Games like Half-Life and Quake serve as the groundwork for these wonderfully aesthetic haunts. In recent years, this style has birthed some of my favorite indies thanks to them often offering a more grounded and pragmatic experience. So is the case with Bloodwash, a new indie game developed by Black Eyed Priest/Jordan King and Henry Hoare, and produced by Puppet Combo.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Cruis'n Blast

Eugene Jarvis' classic arcade racer now has a console version of its 2017 sequel and it's full of wacky courses and off-the-wall gameplay. It's hard to believe that Cruis'n USA debuted way back in 1994 and since then, there have been a handful of sequels. Now, a few years after its arcade revival Cruis'n Blast released, we finally have a console version and it's pretty fun. This isn't the sort of racing game that presents a realistic world or simulated controls. Instead, it relies on courses that feature outlandish moments and gameplay that'll have you flipping your vehicle around in a ridiculously over-the-top manner. At first, this throwback formula really impressed me.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Review: SkateBIRD

Here we see the male birb as he attempts to impress the female with a sick kickflip. Let’s be honest; you already know if you want to play SkateBIRD. Just look at it. Does the concept of a small bird riding a skateboard appeal to you? Then we’re done here.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate

Over a decade ago, Sonic Colors debuted and it was a solid platformer so let's see if bringing it back via an Ultimate edition was worth it. I remember when Sonic Colors came out and I thoroughly enjoyed playing it on my Wii, especially after the unconventional Storybook titles which were hard for me to get into. I also bought the DS version which was different enough to be considered its own game. Unfortunately, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is just a remake of the Wii iteration which feels like a missed opportunity because why not include the DS game as a bonus? To me, it's a big part of the overall Sonic Colors experience but I digress.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gamedec review

What is it? A cyberpunk RPG where you're a gamer/detective. In the days before the ubiquity of the internet, stumped gamers would sometimes phone a tip line for a bit of life-saving advice. Nintendo's 'game counselors' in particular had a near-mythical status, and a gig that every kid dreamed of having. The reality was less impressive, less glamorous, but the idealised version—encyclopaedic knowledge of games, completed Battletoads blindfolded, probably owns a sweet leather duster—lives on in Gamedec, where they serve as fixers in virtual worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

OverDrive Review

OverDrive is a futuristic sports game set in Mantic Games' Warpath setting. The sport originally started as half-time entertainment during Dreadball games, but due to its huge popularity, it became its own full-time sport with its own leagues. Coaches take their teams of three giants against each other, trying to knock out opposing players, and position themselves into scoring zones that change each round. In this review, we'll take a look at what's in the OverDrive core box, how it plays, and how the six giants it contains handle.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy