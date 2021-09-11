Remembering 9/11: How the NFL turned to the Cleveland Browns for help

A stunned silence fell over the conference room at the Marriott in downtown Philadelphia shortly after 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. Auburn athletics director David Housel, Mississippi State athletics director Larry Templeton and Arkansas women’s athletics director Bev Lewis were attending an NCAA championships cabinet meeting the Tuesday morning that life in America forever changed. Seventeen minutes after the group of administrators from across the country were informed that a plane crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, someone walked into the conference room with news that another plane had struck the South Tower — and it wasn’t an accident.
