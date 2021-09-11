Remembering 9/11: How the NFL turned to the Cleveland Browns for help

The Cleveland Browns will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns are coming off one of their best years this decade going 11-5 under Kevin Stefanski, they are looking to make the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time since 1988. As for the Chiefs, they had another great year but ended up falling in the Super Bowl. Kansas City’s goals don’t change much year over year but they will be looking for the Super Bowl again under Patrick Mahomes.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO