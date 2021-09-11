Heat Advisory issued for Palo Duro Canyon by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Target Area: Palo Duro Canyon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperature up to 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.alerts.weather.gov
