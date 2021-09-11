CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bob Burger Recreation Open House

lafayetteco.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us at the Bob L. Burger Recreation Center Open House. Enjoy group tours and engage in fitness and athletic demos. Bring the kids for fun activities including a balloon animal demo from 11am-1pm. Please pick up a bingo card at the Front Desk to play Recreation Bingo with the chance to win prizes from as you enjoy the open house. Be sure to take advantage of samples provided by our Community Partners and grab a recreation gift bag before you leave.

www.lafayetteco.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cub Scouts open house

Cub Scouts Pack 90 invites both boys and girls in grades kindergarten to 5 to an open house. Join them on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 7 pm at the Vineyard Haven Legion Hall to find out about the fun and outdoor adventures planned for this year. Call cubmaster...
abc10up.com

Silver Sampler Open House previews outdoor recreation program

Marquette seniors had the chance to socialize, enjoy a free meal, and learn about the silver sampler program this evening. The Silver Sampler Open House was at the Presque Isle Pavilion from 5–7 p.m. Attendees socialized, had a meal from Border Grill, and learned about Silver Sampler. The Silver Sampler...
MARQUETTE, MI
waynedailynews.com

Missouri River Outdoor Expo Returns September 18 – 19, Bob’s Bar Burger Eating Contest

PONCA – Following a year off, Ponca State Park officials are looking forward to hosting the 2021 Outdoor Expo in the month of September. According to a release from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the 16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo will make a return to Ponca State Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 – 19. A diverse array of family-friendly, hands-on activities will showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation.
PONCA, NE
theweektoday.com

Farmhouse Open House in Wareham

🍃 Drive along a hidden lane to gates that open onto pastureland and wooded acreage to see this beautiful Farmhouse for yourself! ​ ​. Join us at the Open House this Saturday, 9/11 from 11-1pm at 2 Jack's Marsh Lane, Wareham ​ ​. Contact Peter Dodds with any questions ​📲917-514-1734...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Open House#The Front Desk#Community Partners#Pickleball#Group Fitness#The Crossings Nutrition#Canon Mine Coffee
danvilleky.org

Jennie Rogers Open House

The City of Danville will be hosting an Open House at Jennie Rogers from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on September 16th. This will provide the Community an opportunity to explore the building and grounds, and begin pondering potential uses and improvements. The City will follow up with public input opportunities in the future after the recently selected design consultant team has reviewed the property. The City is excited about the future of Jennie Rogers and looks forward to interacting with the Community throughout the design process.
DANVILLE, KY
yourcsd.com

Albiani Recreation Center Grand Opening

On September 9, a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Gil Albiani Recreation Center marked the opening of Cosumnes CSD's third recreation center and the first of its kind in eastern Elk Grove. Former home to the Senior Center of Elk Grove, this 10,000-square-foot recreation center was recently revitalized to create a place for multi-generational programming and meeting spaces to support central and east Elk Grove residents. At the event, special guests, friends and neighbors gathered for the outdoor reception to honor the building's namesake, Director Gil Albiani, and get a peek inside the beautiful facility. Thanks to all who joined in on the celebration and participated in the community outreach process!
POLITICS
CBS Denver

More Recreation Centers Re-Opening In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will soon be able to visit more recreation centers. The city will re-open several as part of a final phase of re-opening its rec centers. (credit: CBS) The following will be open on Tuesday: Ashland Recreation Center La Alma Recreation Center Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Twentieth Street Recreation Center On Monday, Sept. 27, indoor pools are expected to be open. For more information and updates about the phased openings, visit the City of Denver website.
DENVER, CO
morningbrew.com

Open House: Seattle Gingerbread House

Welcome to Open House, the only newsletter section that wants to know: If given the chance, would you live in a real-life gingerbread house?. With views of Lake Washington and Mount Rainier, this Seattle home is the perfect space for anyone who loves the outdoors and pastel walls. The 2,960-square-foot house has criminally low ceilings, but makes up for it with some other amenities:
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
dctc.edu

Open House Fall 2021

Thursday, October 21, 2021 • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dakota County Technical College is holding an Open House Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the college’s campus in Rosemount, Minnesota. Potential students can explore what technical education has to offer and take the first steps toward a new career.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
365thingsaustin.com

Cash Cow Burgers Soft Opening

The owners of the famed Valentina’s Tex-Mex have opened a burger truck to make the world a better place. They are taking their Thursday burger specials, with smoked burgers piled high and stuffed with all kinds of delights, and giving them a real home. This weekend has been the soft...
BUDA, TX
KCBD

City invites public questions, comments at Parks & Recreation Master Plan Open House

Parks and Recreation invites citizens to a community open house, Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Banquet Hall. This will be a chance for citizens to see the Master Plan and be able to ask questions and engage in discussions about it with City officials. The Master Plan will guide the development and management of the City’s 83 parks, four aquatic centers, more than 50 athletic fields and hiking/biking trails. There will be food, activities for kids and more information about City programs at the open house.
LUBBOCK, TX
madison-heights.org

Fire Prevention Open House

Join us for a FREE family fun day to celebrate Fire Prevention Week at Fire Station #1 (31313 Brush St.) October 9th from 10am-2pm -Jaws of Life Demo (12 Noon)
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
theweektoday.com

Open House Plymouth

UPPER CAPE REALTY agent Cathy Casoli invites you to stop in at. 39 Esta Road, Plymouth from 3:00-5:00 pm to check out the $385,000 Ranch. Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in desirable West Plymouth location. Exterior features- new roof, new siding, some new windows, new deck overlooking the private backyard with new garden shed and mature trees that provide natural privacy. Open floor plan with gorgeous modern kitchen complete with herring bone backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, new hardwood floors, beautiful new bathroom with subway tile and blue tooth speaker sound system, all new ceilings, new electrical service and panel, new plumbing, new insulation, new furnace and hot water heater, new 4 bedroom septic system. Fridge is included in the sale of the property. Walk to Clear Pond conservation land. Close to many amenities such as RT 3, shopping, restaurants and downtown Plymouth waterfront, all while keeping that calm, peaceful neighborhood feel. Walkout basement could potentially be finished adding more interior square footage. This is a must see!
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar opening this week in Montgomery

Montgomery, AL – The wait is finally over. The Montgomery community is about to get a taste of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s wildly delicious, scratch-made creations!. On Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m., Bad Daddy’s will open its door to begin serving its totally insane chef-inspired burgers. And, of course, Bad Daddy’s had to crank it up a notch to celebrate this grand opening.
MONTGOMERY, AL
L.A. Weekly

The Oldest Burger Stand In Pasadena Re-Opens On National Cheeseburger Day

Jake’s, the historic 74-year-old burger stand at 38 W. Colorado Blvd., reopened this summer as Jake’s Trustworthy Burgers & Beer. After months of renovation, the historic Pasadena hangout has been restored to its original look and feel, with a red exterior and black canvas awning covering the expanded patio seating.
PASADENA, CA
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy