Football: GCA suffers first loss against Friendship Christian

The Lone Tree Lion football team dropped their first contest of 2021 on Friday with 12-0 loss on the road at No. 14 English Valleys. The Bears found the end zone once each in the second and fourth quarters and that was enough for the EV defense. Beau Flander had a rushing touchdown and 139 yards on 24 carries. He added a special teams touchdown on a 52 yard punt return. The Bears outgained the Lions 167-125 in total including 162-39 on the ground. Lone Tree had the advantage 86-5 through the air. Cade Shield was 9 of 22 through the air for 86 yards and two interceptions. He also had 16 carries for 24 yards. His favorite target was Cade Patterson with seven catches for 82 yards. Caden Smith had nine tackles, and Patterson had two picks. With the loss, Lone Tree is 2-1, they will meet HLV Friday.

LONE TREE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO