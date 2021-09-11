CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Football: GCA suffers first loss against Friendship Christian

By Joe Williams • Sports Writer
williamsonherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEIPER'S FORK - The Grace Christian Academy Lions football team set a record with a 3-0 start to this season. That record ended at three games as Friendship Christian dominated the first half en route to a 37-14 victory Friday. “Our guys came out timid tonight. They recognized that,” a...

www.williamsonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
footballscoop.com

Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
TENNESSEE STATE
27 First News

Three more local football games canceled due to positive COVID tests

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds at Farrell game originally scheduled for Friday night has been canceled due to COVID issues with the Raiders’ program. In addition, East Liverpool’s game against Harrison Central has also been canceled due to COVID issues. Niles home football game against Jefferson has been canceled...
FARRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gca#Lions#Fcs#Grace Christian Academy
The Joplin Globe

Webb City Youth Football mourns loss of Christian Heady

WEBB CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, all Webb City youth football teams mourned the loss of their “warrior.”. The teams started the first offensive and defensive plays with only 10 players on the field with right defensive tackle and right offensive tackle — Christian Heady’s positions — being empty to honor him for the first play of each game.
WEBB CITY, MO
Times and Democrat

Orangeburg Christian to play first-ever football game

Friday night, Orangeburg Christian Academy will field its first football team in the 25-year history of the school. The Patriots will be led by head coach Anthony Day. “It’s a dream come true,” Day said. “It’s been an absolute two-year push trying to start this program. I went to the principal and said we need football. Those life lessons that you learn on the field, you take with you off of the field.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles football shuffles schedule, volleyball suffers first loss

While Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team has been forced to shelve two of its non-conference games already this fall due to COVID-19, the Eagles volleyball team was also affected by COVID-19 protocols - although it was an opponent that resulted in a postponed match. The Eagles varsity football squad had...
ALAMANCE, NC
ntdaily.com

Recap: Soccer suffers its first loss of the season against Baylor

On Thursday night, North Texas soccer received their first loss of the season in a highly anticipated matchup against Baylor University. “We just kind of got to move on from this one and just focus on our year,” fifth-year captain Brooke Lampe said. “That wasn’t us at all personally; I wouldn’t claim that as UNT soccer.”
SOCCER
williamsonherald.com

Football: Walton, Johnson lead Nolensville; GCA improves to 3-0; BA falls on the road

The Nolensville High School football team bounced back from a tough road loss last week by blasting visiting Lincoln County 53-6 on Friday in Nolensville. Coby Walton continued his hot start under center completing 18-of-26 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights, while Samson Johnson broke loose for 118 yards on just 10 carries for three scores as well.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
kciiradio.com

Lions Suffer First Setback Against Top 15 Bears

The Lone Tree Lion football team dropped their first contest of 2021 on Friday with 12-0 loss on the road at No. 14 English Valleys. The Bears found the end zone once each in the second and fourth quarters and that was enough for the EV defense. Beau Flander had a rushing touchdown and 139 yards on 24 carries. He added a special teams touchdown on a 52 yard punt return. The Bears outgained the Lions 167-125 in total including 162-39 on the ground. Lone Tree had the advantage 86-5 through the air. Cade Shield was 9 of 22 through the air for 86 yards and two interceptions. He also had 16 carries for 24 yards. His favorite target was Cade Patterson with seven catches for 82 yards. Caden Smith had nine tackles, and Patterson had two picks. With the loss, Lone Tree is 2-1, they will meet HLV Friday.
LONE TREE, IA
Marietta Daily Journal

Harrison denied by Hughes, suffers first loss

FAIRBURN -- Harrison was knocked from the ranks of the undefeated with a 38-14 loss to Hughes in a non-region game at Cannon Field on Friday. The Hoyas (2-1) trailed from start to finish, on their way to their first loss of the season as the Panthers (2-1) pulled away with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
FAIRBURN, GA
mcduffieprogress.com

Bucs suffer first loss of the season

Briarwood Academy’s Buccaneers hold a 2-1 record after last Friday’s 34-13 loss to the Brentwood War Eagles. “It was just a frustrating night on our side. I feel like we could have played better and I feel like we can play with that team. We just can’t get over that hump right now,” said Bo Fleming, Briarwood Academy head coach.
FOOTBALL
Richmond Register

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Indians still undefeated: Lady Eagles suffer first loss; Pirates fall

The Madison Central boys soccer team (9-0-1) opened play in the Tribe Shootout with an impressive victory on Tuesday night in Richmond. Senior Gavin O'Shea scored three goals and added an assist as the Indians rolled to an 8-0 win over Great Crossing. Sam Hughes had two goals and an assist. Ethan Vice and Tyler Smith had a goal and an assist for undefeated Central.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy