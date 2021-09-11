Braves Drop 2-1 Decision to DePaul

PEORIA, IL – The Bradley soccer team fell to in-state rival DePaul on Friday night, losing, 2-1, at Shea Stadium. The Braves are now 1-3-0 on the year, while the Blue Demons improve to 3-1-0. DePaul scored the first two goals of the game – netting early in both the first and second frames. Jack Richards opened the scoring as he knocked in a rebound in the 11th minute. Marek Gonda then doubled the Blue Demons' advantage in the 53rd minute when he redirected the ball in from close range.