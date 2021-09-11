COVINGTON, MI – S. Duane “Rocky” King, age 82, of Covington, MI, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home. He was born May 18, 1939, in Ishpeming, MI, son of Joseph and Grace (Roberts) King. Duane graduated from Ishpeming High School in 1958. He played football for the Ishpeming Hematites in high school, proudly wearing #13, and still followed the team. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959-1961, then continued his studies at NMU. He worked as a Lab Tech at NMU for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Duane met the love of his life, Marlene Niemi, and were marred on October 13, 1962, in Suomi Location. In 2011, they moved to Covington to be closer to his family.