MARQUETTE, MI – William Maurice Hackett, was born March 10, 1929, in Duluth, Minnesota and passed away on August 28, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. He spent many years in and loved the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He proudly served in the US Air Force and fought in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was a devout Catholic and a proud member of St. Anthony Catholic Church of Lakeland, Florida.