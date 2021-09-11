Breaking earlier vow, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks tax increase

Boris Johnson is continuing his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.Penny Mordaunt is leaving her paymaster general role, moving to become a minister of state at the Department of International Trade, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted and Greg Hands is also shifting departments.Among the movers yesterday was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023. Read More Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?Boris Johnson has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakesRobert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO