CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Breaking earlier vow, Britain's Boris Johnson seeks tax increase

raleighnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, England: In a move that angered some members of his governing Conservative Party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a planned tax increase affecting workers, employers and some investors, aimed at solving the UK's health and social care funding crisis. The tax increase, which runs contrary to a promise made...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Reshuffled ministers tussle over occupancy of country house Chevening

A row has broken out at the top of Boris Johnson’s reshuffled cabinet over who should have access to the elegant Chevening country house in Kent.The 17th-century manor is traditionally used as the country retreat for the foreign secretary, in a similar way to the prime minister’s Chequers getaway in Buckinghamshire.But reports suggest that outgoing foreign secretary Dominic Raab is refusing to hand it over to his successor Liz Truss, arguing that his new title of deputy prime minister entitles him to hold on to it.The final decision rests with Mr Johnson, and the prime minister’s official spokesperson today confirmed...
U.K.
The Independent

Senior Tories make last-gasp bid to block £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit with Commons vote

Senior Tories are making a last-gasp bid to block the £20-a-week cut to universal credit, by staging a Commons showdown on Monday.They have tabled an amendment to the annual uprating of pensions, which would block the increase unless funds are diverted to stop the benefit reduction.A defeat would not bind the government to abandon the cut – but Iain Duncan Smith and Damian Green, who are behind the move, hope it would nevertheless force ministers to act.The reduction – which will kick in next month – is predicted to plunge half million more people into poverty, including 200,000 children.An...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace.Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.Britain says the new checks are onerous and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘It’s bonkers’: Traders and shoppers divided over plan to revive imperial measurements

Shoppers and traders are divided following the government’s proposals to allow the return of imperial measurements.The plan is part of the UK’s drive to ditch EU rules that no longer suit the UK following its departure from the bloc last year.The Independent found that traders and shoppers at Portobello Market in west London were split on the possible return to imperial measurements, with some welcoming the change but others seeing it as unnecessary.“It’s bonkers: where has that idea come from?” Kensington local Mary Harris said.“A lot of these stalls didn’t actually change, so you can do both,” Ms Harris, who’s...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Conservative Party#National Health Service#Vow#Uk#National Insurance#Finance#Britons#Labour#Tories#British#Reuters
The Independent

New cabinet minister denied climate change in string of tweets

Boris Johnson’s new international trade secretary has been accused of climate emergency denial after a series of tweets came to light in which she insisted the world was not getting hotter and dismissed global warming campaigners as “fanatics”.In the messages, sent between 2010 and 2012, Anne-Marie Trevelyan approvingly quoted the work of groups which have rejected the mainstream scientific consensus that human activity is driving climate change.And she stated that one such group had provided “clear evidence that the ice caps aren’t melting after all, to counter those gloom-mongers and global warming fanatics”.Labour condemned the Berwick MP’s elevation to the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK’s Johnson shakes up government with eye on early election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was finishing a major shakeup of his government on Thursday, shuffling his team of middle-ranking and junior ministers after making big changes at the top.Johnson appointed multiple women to ministerial jobs, a day after appointing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss — only the second time a woman has served as Britain’s top diplomat. Lawmakers Amanda Milling and Kemi Badenoch were named as junior ministers in Truss's Foreign Office, while Penny Mordaunt got a job at the trade department.The shuffle shows a Conservative government eager to move on from 18 months of pandemic disruption — and...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Rising inflation: unless we act now, it will not be temporary

Consumer price inflation in the UK rose by 3.2% year on year in August, the highest annual rise in nearly a decade. This was 1.2 percentage points above the July number, making it the biggest month-on-month rise since records began in 1997. Inflation is also an issue far beyond the UK: in the US, it is currently running at 5.3%, for instance.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Given the criticism faced by some in the cabinet recently– a reshuffle is long overdue

“Ignorant, clueless and incapable” was Labour MP David Lammy’s swift denunciation of Gavin Williamson’s latest gaffe. You can only imagine what the education secretary’s aides said behind closed doors after they’d been forced to clarify to the London Evening Standard that he’d apparently confused two black sports stars, Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje.Williamson isn’t allowed out much. He hasn’t for example done an interview with Channel 4 News in the two years and more since his appointment. After his latest faux pas, you can understand why.It’s little wonder he leads the list of cabinet ministers being shown the door in...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to explain how Universal Credit claimants can make up lost £20-a-week

Boris Johnson has refused to explain how Universal Credit claimants should recoup their looming £20-a-week cut in payments, as he branded criticism of the move “absurd”.In fierce clashes in the Commons, the prime minister was challenged to set out how many hours of extra work will be needed – after a Cabinet minister wrongly claimed it is just 2.But Mr Johnson declined to say whether the true figure is higher or lower – after experts concluded the answer is up to 9 – and instead criticised putting taxes “into benefits”.Keir Starmer, speaking ahead of a Commons vote on the...
U.K.
The Independent

Cabinet reshuffle - live: Boris Johnson continues shake-up with Penny Mordaunt out and Kemi Badenoch promoted

Boris Johnson is continuing his cabinet shake-up on Thursday with a reshuffle of more junior ranks following an overhaul of some of the top positions.Penny Mordaunt is leaving her paymaster general role, moving to become a minister of state at the Department of International Trade, while Kemi Badenoch has been promoted and Greg Hands is also shifting departments.Among the movers yesterday was Liz Truss, who was appointed foreign secretary, leaving Dominic Raab to be demoted, and Gavin Williamson, who was removed from the education brief.The new Conservative Party co-chair, Oliver Dowden, has urged staff to "prepare for the next election" which one report suggested could be held as soon as spring 2023. Read More Reshuffle in full: Who is out and who has been promoted?Boris Johnson has tried to sort out his cabinet by sacking everyone for his own mistakesRobert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle
U.K.
The Independent

Robert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has left the government as the latest casualty of Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.Mr Jenrick’s position has been precarious for some time since he was forced last year to admit that his decision to grant planning permission to a controversial development had been unlawful.And a centrepiece of his policy agenda was undermined at the weekend as it emerged his planning reforms were being rewritten to stave off a backbench Tory rebellion.Announcing his dismissal on Twitter, Mr Jenrick said: “It’s been a huge privilege to serve as Secretary of State at MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government).“Thank...
U.K.
The Independent

UK's Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shake up his Cabinet on Wednesday, attempting to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns.Johnson’s office said the prime minister would appoint “a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”Several underperforming ministers in the Conservative government could lose their jobs, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who faced strong criticism last month for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is also under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long periods of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dominic Raab demoted from foreign secretary but handed title of deputy prime minister

Dominic Raab has been demoted from the post of foreign secretary – but handed the title of deputy prime minister, in an apparent consolation prize.He will become the justice Secretary, Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister, in the first Cabinet appointment made by Boris Johnson.Mr Raab has been in the firing line since staying on holiday in Crete as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and for criticism of his department’s handling of the crisis.Moments after his demotion was announced, the favourite to replace him – trade secretary Liz Truss – was seen walking into No 10 to meet the prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

Doctors condemn ‘shocking’ Sajid Javid for saying ministers do not need face coverings in cabinet

The British Medical Association has blasted “shocking” irresponsibility by government ministers after health secretary Sajid Javid said there was no need for them to wear masks in cabinet.The head of the doctors’ organisation hit out after Mr Javid defended pictures of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, at which not a single minister had his or her face covered.The health secretary said that their action was “perfectly consistent” with prime minister Boris Johnson’s advice that people should consider using face coverings when they are in crowded places with “strangers”.But BMA chair Chaand Nagpaul said that the health secretary and other ministers were showing...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy