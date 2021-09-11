CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Watford vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves have struggled to three losses early this season, being unable to score despite generating many threats. They look to right the ship as they travel to Watford. Watford will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on Wolverhampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vicarage Road after a week off. Both clubs are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.FootballGary finally got to meet Sir Rod. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lineker (@garylineker)Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021Not...
UEFA
The Independent

Mark Noble hopes to bring curtain down on West Ham career with European glory

Mark Noble wants to bring the curtain down on his West Ham career with European glory.The Hammers’ club captain is in line to start against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday night at the beginning of West Ham’s first ever Europa League group stage campaign, in what is his 18th and final season at the club.With his Premier League game time restricted these days by the form of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, 34-year-old Noble is desperate to grab his chance on the continent, especially with 2,000 West Ham fans making the trip to Croatia.The long-serving midfielder said: “It’s an amazing occasion....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo urges Tottenham to forget past Champions League exploits

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has told his players to forget their past Champions League exploits as they enter the unknown this week.Spurs begin the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League with a trip to Rennes on Thursday, a little over two years after competing in the biggest game in club football.That Champions League defeat to Liverpool in 2019 signalled the beginning of a slide that now sees them competing in Europe’s third-tier competition, with some real minnows of the game.Rennes are not one of them – with the French club appearing in the Champions League – and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton#Tv Channel#Manchester United#Watford Current Records#Tottenham Hotspur#Vicarage Road Tv Live
The Independent

Is Leicester vs Napoli on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Napoli are the visitors to the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, as Leicester City get their Europa League campaign underway.The Foxes have won two of their four league games so far this term, which has come amid another spate of injuries, particularly in defence.They’ll face a tough task against one of the early pace-setters in Serie A; Napoli remain with a 100 per cent record after three games and beat Juventus at the weekend.They also have key players missing, though, which could see Leicester sense their chance to get the group campaign off and running with a positive result.Here’s...
UEFA
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV

West Ham begin their Europa League campaign with a tricky tie on away soil against Dinamo Zagreb this evening. David Moyes’s side are embarking on their first European campaign in 15 years after their brilliant exploits in the Premer League last season, with Genk and Rapid Vienna making up Group H. Zagreb defeated Tottenham in last season’s round of 16 and will provide a stiff test of the Hammers’ credentials. West Ham’s momentum has slowed a little recently with back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and Southampton, however, they remain unbeaten in four games and saw their squad significantly bolstered by...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool vs AC Milan confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri similarly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michail Antonio and Declan Rice fire West Ham to victory over Dinamo Zagreb

West Ham announced themselves on the Europa League stage as goals from Michail Antonio and Declan Rice secured a 2-0 victory at Dinamo ZagrebThe Hammers’ very own Ant and Dec provided the tea-time entertainment in Croatia by finding the net either side of half-time.Antonio was probably only in the team due to the red card he picked up at Southampton which has instead given him an enforced rest against Manchester United on Sunday.But striker brought his sizzling domestic form to the continent with his fifth goal of the season.Rice, making his European club debut with 26 caps for England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish and the Champions League is already a winning match

In the end, the night was everything that Jack Grealish had dreamed of and more. “I loved it,” he said after a Champions League debut that involved a goal, an assist and a star turn. Winning this competition is once again the primary objective for last season’s beaten finalists. This 6-3 demolition of RB Leipzig demonstrated why Manchester City’s latest attempt at continental domination might finally end in success, and some familiar frailties when defending against counter-attacks also showed why it might not.Up until last night, though, their record £100m signing had a much more modest ambition. Winning the Champions...
SOCCER
The Independent

Demarai Gray on Rafael Benitez’s radar for some time

Rafael Benitez has revealed he always planned to sign Demarai Gray for his next club when he returned to management.The winger had been on the radar of the Everton boss since impressing him while at Leicester when the Spaniard was in charge of Newcastle.Benitez even exchanged messages with the 25-year-old while he was without a club, after leaving Chinese side Dalian Professional in January, laying the groundwork for when a new job should materialise.His foresight has been Everton’s gain as Gray has made a flying start on his return to the Premier League, scoring three goals in four matches since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola explains heated exchanges with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish

Pep Guardiola has explained why he berated both Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish during Manchester City’s Champions League win over RB Leipzig.The manager was visibly angry with the attacking pair, who both scored as Manchester City survived a free-scoring encounter 6-3.Guardiola revealed that he was unhappy with the way in which Mahrez and Grealish went about their defensive work.“We spoke in half-time about the way we have to do it and they didn’t do it,” Guardiola explained to BT Sport. “Fights happen.“[Leipzig] are so good, they make four players in the build up to attract you behind the holding midfielders...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Declan Rice: West Ham midfielder determined to score more goals

Declan Rice has vowed to add more goals to his game after marking his European debut with a sparkling solo effort.The England midfielder’s 60-yard run and shot capped a memorable 2-0 Europa League win for West Ham away at Dinamo Zagreb The Hammers were already leading through Michail Antonio’s strike when Rice intercepted a Dinamo pass, rode a challenge on the halfway line and surged forward before finishing underneath Dinamo keeper Dominik Livakovic.“It’s a part of my game I’ve been speaking about for so long. I know I can do it and I know I’ve got it in myself,” Rice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘We’re not Man City’: Thomas Frank plays down Brentford’s scoring record

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is not worried by his side’s lack of goals and insisted “we’re not Manchester City or Chelsea”.The newly-promoted Bees have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with five points from their opening four matches.However, they have scored only one goal in their last three games and managed just nine shots on target so far, pushing strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo into the spotlight.Toney hit 33 goals in the Championship last season but has found the net only once this term, while Mbeumo has yet to score in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool edge AC Milan on barely believable night of Champions League magic

A beautiful night, barely believable in stanzas, condensed the magic of the Champions League into 95 minutes. Liverpool and Milan, so tightly stitched into the fabric of this tournament, produced one of those matches you hoped wouldn’t end. Jurgen Klopp’s side were the victors, only just, having initially shaped up to be ruthless vanquishers. Milan were on the ropes, then touching the sky, before falling to the turf. A fixture oozing with European pedigree, historically reserved for the final of this elite competition, flicked the switch on Group B with five goals and bucket loads of “holy s***”.What a glorious...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester settle for a point against Napoli after surrendering two-goal lead

Victor Osimhen denied Leicester the perfect start in the Europa League as Napoli hit back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.The striker struck twice in the second half as the visitors deservedly grabbed a 2-2 draw in Group C at the King Power Stadium.Ayoze Perez’s first goal since March and Harvey Barnes’ second-half goal gave the Foxes a commanding lead.But Osimhen grabbed a classy lifeline for the visitors and then headed in a late leveller, with Leicester’s frustrations compounded when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off in injury time.Police and stewards had to control a disturbance between the home and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham trio of Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez could return to face Chelsea

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Giovani Lo Celso Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez will be considered for selection against Chelsea.All three players have been in Croatia for the last 10 days following their decision to defy Premier League rules and travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers.Lo Celso and Romero travelled to Argentina while Sanchez was in Colombia, meaning they would have had to do a hard quarantine had they come straight back to England.Instead, they circumvented that by going to Croatia, where rules are relaxed, with Spurs sending out a sports scientist to try to keep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel gives positive N’Golo Kante injury update ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed N’Golo Kante is in “full shape” and “ready to play” against Tottenham after recovering from injury. The Chelsea star has been out with an ankle injury since being forced off injured against Liverpool on 28 August. The 30-year-old missed the Premier League victory over Aston Villa last weekend and the midweek Champions League win over Zenit Saint Petersburg.Tuchel has now confirmed Kante is primed to return on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.But Christian Pulisic is still unavailable, despite the American returning to individual training after overcoming his ankle injury.“No fresh concerns,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference. “Christian [Pulisic] is in individual training and will not be in the squad.“N’Golo is back in full shape in training and ready to play.” Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is sweating on the fitness of Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, who both exited Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes due to injury. But Tuchel is unconcerned by his rival’s injury issues: “Let’s see who can play and not play. There’s still two days to go and I am not so much involved in speculation or prediction on who will or won’t play. It’s a tough fixture.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Bruno Fernandes nearing terms on new Manchester United deal

What the papers sayBruno Fernandes is reportedly on the verge of signing a mammoth new contract to stay at Old Trafford. According to The Sun, the midfielder is set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal worth more than £250,000-a-week. Fernandes had attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the arrival of good friend Ronaldo is believed to have contributed to his decision to remain with Manchester United Juventus are considering a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to the Manchester Evening News. Citing a report from Calciomercato, the paper says City bosses would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy