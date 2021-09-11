CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Kansas City Royals (64-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-79, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -134, Royals +114; over/under is 9...

flguide.com

Twins announce 2022 Spring Training home schedule

The Minnesota Twins today announced the home schedule for their 2022 Spring Training campaign, the club’s 32nd at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Lee County. The Twins 2022 spring schedule features 33 total games (17 home, 16 road), with the home opener set for Friday, February 25, an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota. The Twins’ Grapefruit League opener is set for the following day, Saturday, February 26 when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.
LEE COUNTY, FL
numberfire.com

Adalberto Mondesi starting Sunday for Royals

The Kansas City Royals listed Adalberto Mondesi as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Mondesi will bat sixth and play at third base, while Emmanuel Rivera moves to the bench. Mondesi has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.4 fantasy...
MLB
abc17news.com

Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0. Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six. It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks. Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season. He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani. Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss. He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out nine.
MLB
numberfire.com

Willians Astudillo starting for Twins Sunday

The Minnesota Twins listed Willians Astudillo as their first baseman for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Astudillo will bat ninth and cover first base, while Miguel Sano takes the game off. Astudillo has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.9 fantasy points against the...
MLB
Yardbarker

Twins unleash both barrels; beat Royals 9-2

At least they were (mostly) solo shots! Brady Singer has had an up and down year but one thing he has consistently been good at is limiting home runs. He had allowed nine bombs over 24 starts and 116 innings pitched. Tonight he allowed five home runs and didn’t manage to escape the fifth inning. Byron Buxton, Nick Gordon, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco (twice) all took him deep; The first four bombs were solo shots but Polanco’s second blast came with a runner on and led to Singer’s exit one batter later. Singer did strike out seven on the night but three of those were Josh Donaldson who just seemed utterly dazzled by Singer’s slider and only got so many at-bats because Singer was giving up dingers to everyone else. For the Twins, MIchael Pineda managed to mostly keep Royals hitters just off-balance enough to avoid any real damage. He only struck out three but didn’t allow any walks and only gave up five hits and one run in five innings of work. The lone run came off the bat of the lava-hot.
MLB
numberfire.com

Royals' Sebastian Rivero starting Friday

Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against rookie right-hander Griffin Jax and the Minnesota Twins. Rivero is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth. Salvador Perez is batting third as the Royals' designated hitter. Rivero is averaging 3.9 FanDuel points per...
MLB
Royals Review

Royals vs. Twins Friday game thread

The Royals travel north to Minnesota this weekend needing to win a road series against the disappointing Twins to avoid tying them for last place. The Royals hold a slight edge on the season series so far, taking 7 of 13, although they have outscored the Twins 75-67 and have split the six games at Target Field so far.
MLB
audacy.com

Benintendi pushes Royals past Twins in 11th with 2nd homer

Andrew Benintendi had four hits and two home runs, the last a two-run shot in the 11th to send the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Benintendi had five RBIs in his second multi-homer game of the season in Minnesota. He’s driven...
MLB
KVOE

Minnesota Twins rout Royals 9-2

The Minnesota Twins routed the Kansas City Royals 9-2 Saturday night. The Twins hit 4 home runs off of Royals starter Brady Singer. The Royals and Twins wrap up their weekend series Sunday afternoon. Kris Bubic will be the starting pitcher for the Royals with the first pitch set for 1:10 pm.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Twins hope to slow Royals' Andrew Benintendi

Right-hander Brady Singer will try to build on his most impressive start of the season when the Kansas City Royals chase a series victory against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Singer (4-9, 4.58 ERA) pitched seven shutout innings Sunday in a 6-0 victory over the American League...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins, Royals start three-game series in battle to avoid AL Central basement

Griffin Jax will start for the Twins tonight as they open a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN). The rookie righthander, auditioning in September for a starting job in 2022 along with John Gant and Bailey Ober, is 3-3 with a not-so-attractive 6.79 ERA. Lefthander Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.29) starts for the Royals.
MLB
Royals take series from Twins with 5-3 win

Mondesi goes yard and Isbel gives them the lead late. The Royals got a solid start by Kris Bubic, a home run by Adalberto Mondesi, and a three-hit day from Whit Merrifield, but it took a clutch hit by rookie Kyle Isbel late to give them a 5-3 win to take the series from the Twins. Bubic gave up three runs (two earned), allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out six in 5 2⁄3 innings. Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Scott Barlow would toss goose eggs the rest of the game to give the lineup a chance to win it late. Like last night’s game, both teams scored in the first. Whit Merrifield led off the game with a double, and Nicky Lopez followed up with an infield single, extending his on-base streak to 22 games. Salvador Perez drove in his 105th run of the year with a sac fly to score Whit and make it 1-0 Royals. In the bottom of the inning, it was Byron Buxton once again kick-starting the offense with a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher.
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Twins aim to power their way to another win over Royals

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli didn't have to sweat much while picking up his 200th career win Saturday night as the Twins bashed five home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis. The two teams will meet again Sunday, and the Royals will look to end...
MLB
ksal.com

Singer gives up 5 home runs in loss to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — A day after the Twins jumped on a Royals starter with home runs in the first inning, they did it again on Saturday — and just kept piling on. Starter Brady Singer allowed six runs on five home runs on Saturday night, and the Royals couldn’t keep up in their 9-2 loss at Target Field, tying the series ahead of Sunday afternoon’s finale.
MLB
drgnews.com

Twins Hit 5 Homers, 2 By Polanco, In Rout Of Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit two of Minnesota’s five home runs, Michael Pineda pitched five strong innings in his return to the rotation and the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Saturday night. Byron Buxton homered for the second straight day, and Nick Gordon and Max Kepler...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Rocco Baldelli returns as Twins host Royals

Manager Rocco Baldelli will return to the dugout on Friday night when the Minnesota Twins open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals in Minneapolis. Baldelli has been on paternity leave since the Twins’ 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. His wife, Allie, gave birth to their first child, a six-pound, eight-ounce baby girl named Louisa Sunny Baldelli, early Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.
MLB
WJON

Lynx Top Indiana, Royals Outlast Twins

The Minnesota Lynx earned a much-needed win against the visiting Indiana Fever and the Twins fell to Kansas City in extra innings on Friday night. - The Lynx got back on track, beating the Fever 89-72 to notch their eighth straight home win. Aerial Powers led the way for Minnesota with 20 points while Kayla McBride added 15, and Sylvia Fowles finished with 13. The Lynx improve to 19-10 and Indiana falls to 6-22. The teams will face off at Target Center again on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.
BASKETBALL
numberfire.com

Ryan O'Hearn starting for Royals on Sunday

Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. O'Hearn is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.3 run,s 0.1 home runs,...
MLB

