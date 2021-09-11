Singer scheduled to start for Royals at Twins

At least they were (mostly) solo shots! Brady Singer has had an up and down year but one thing he has consistently been good at is limiting home runs. He had allowed nine bombs over 24 starts and 116 innings pitched. Tonight he allowed five home runs and didn’t manage to escape the fifth inning. Byron Buxton, Nick Gordon, Max Kepler, and Jorge Polanco (twice) all took him deep; The first four bombs were solo shots but Polanco’s second blast came with a runner on and led to Singer’s exit one batter later. Singer did strike out seven on the night but three of those were Josh Donaldson who just seemed utterly dazzled by Singer’s slider and only got so many at-bats because Singer was giving up dingers to everyone else. For the Twins, MIchael Pineda managed to mostly keep Royals hitters just off-balance enough to avoid any real damage. He only struck out three but didn’t allow any walks and only gave up five hits and one run in five innings of work. The lone run came off the bat of the lava-hot.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO