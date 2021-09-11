Four New Mexico breweries bring home four medals from GABF awards ceremony
A quartet of New Mexico breweries, including two first-time winners, captured medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony on Friday evening. Ex Novo Corrales and Ponderosa each won their first medals, and in both cases, those medals were gold. Ex Novo, whose sister brewery in Portland won gold last year for Perle Haggard, took the top prize in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category with Threat Level: Turquoise. The Portland brewery did not come away empty handed, taking silver in the International Pale Ale category with Intergalactic Pale Reality.nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
