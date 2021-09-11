Four New Mexico breweries bring home four medals from GABF awards ceremony

Greetings all! Franz Solo here, filling in on the Week Ahead in Beer to keep us all up to date on the beers flowing and beer events happening in our fair neck of the woods. Mid-September is one of my favorite times of year. It signals the traditional start of Oktoberfest (sadly the Oktoberfest was cancelled once more this year due to the pandemic), brings about the advent of Autumn and all of the wonderful malty brews that come with the season, and also happens to coincide with my anniversary. This year is of particular significance as it was 10 years ago, founding crew members Stoutmeister and Erock, joined me and a few others on my bachelor party brewery crawl which ranged from Rio Rancho to downtown Burque. As it turns out, this was the inspiration for starting Dark Side Brew Crew which somehow, has survived the decade and has taken us on so many adventures together. I’m not sure what the future holds, but suffice it to say I will do my utmost to keep this going with the rest of the crew while Stoutmeister enjoys a well earned break.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO