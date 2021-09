Some of the surest filters of carbon in the atmosphere are all around us, yet as a new report details, we are intent on destroying them. Trees that grow in neighborhoods and parks, and most especially forests, actively capture the carbon dioxide created by cars, livestock, industry and fires, which in turn contributes to global warming. Just as we become more desperate for these natural sponges to do their work, researchers at Clark University in Worcester find that all of New England’s states, as well as New York, are losing forests at a quickening rate.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO