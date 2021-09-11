St. Clairsville Drubs Martins Ferry, 56-6

MARTINS FERRY — St. Clairsville’s starters have seen limited action the past two weeks, but the lack of time they’ve spent on the field has been well accounted for. The Red Devils scored on their first eight possessions — six in the first half — and the defense held Martins Ferry to virtually no yardage before the intermission in posting a 56-6 dismantling Friday night on the artificial surface at Purple Rider Stadium inside the Dave Bruney Football Complex.