This is why Apple needs to fix its policies before Sept 14

By Kajol Aikat
techgig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple doesn't seem to realise how vulnerable it is in the face of shifting political winds. Apple's reputation has been tarnished by recent news reports alleging mistreatment of some employees, internal policies that contradict the company's outward-facing stance on privacy, and efforts to prevent the passage of state laws that would allow competition with the AppStore, as well as a high-profile lawsuit related to.

