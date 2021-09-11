AI Weekly: U.S. agencies are increasing their AI investments
This week, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it’ll form a committee to advise federal agencies on AI research and developments. Called the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee and supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the White House’s National AI Initiative Office, it’ll focus on a range of issues related to AI, including the current state of U.S. competitiveness and how AI can enhance opportunities for different geographic regions.venturebeat.com
