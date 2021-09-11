AI Weekly: U.S. agencies are increasing their AI investments

In 2021, T-Mobile suffered a data breach that led a hacker to access the personal details of over 50 million people. In 2017, Equifax Inc. announced that cybercriminals had accessed approximately 148 million U.S. Equifax consumers’ personal data. In 2013 Yahoo estimated that account information of approximately 3 billion of its customers had been accessed by a hacking group. These are but mere examples of the thousands of cyberattacks that happen globally every day. We would like to think that these companies had taken the proper precautions to ensure the safety of their clients’ data, but obviously, hackers are very clever. There are ways, however, to secure information systems to reduce the risks and increase awareness of potential breaches.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO