The Fishers Tigers traveled to Noblesville to face the Millers to open the HCC season for both teams. Noblesville’s T high-powered rushing offense racked up yards on the ground as the Millers only attempted two passes on the night. But the Tigers rushing attack led by Carson Dunn (96 yards) and Dominic Oliverio (55 yards) was up for the task as Fishers totaled 167 yards of their own on the ground. The Tigers defense again played a strong effort as they held the Millers, who had been averaging 484 yards on the ground to only 252 and only one big run.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO