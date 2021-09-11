How to watch Arsenal vs. Norwich City: Premier League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is not worried by his side’s lack of goals and insisted “we’re not Manchester City or Chelsea”.The newly-promoted Bees have made a solid start to life in the Premier League with five points from their opening four matches.However, they have scored only one goal in their last three games and managed just nine shots on target so far, pushing strike duo Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo into the spotlight.Toney hit 33 goals in the Championship last season but has found the net only once this term, while Mbeumo has yet to score in the...

