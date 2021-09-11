De La Salle's NorCal unbeaten streak ends after 318 games as St. Francis pulls stunner
As improbable as De La Salle-Concord’s 318-game unbeaten streak against Northern California competition was, the way it ended might have been almost equally improbable. Matthew Dougherty completed a 16-yard touchdown strike to Nicolas Andrighetto with 16 seconds left, lifting fifth-ranked St. Francis to a heart-stopping 31-28 home win over the nation’s No. 12 team and Metro’s No. 1 squad for the past 30 years.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0