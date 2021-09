HUNTSVILLE — Competitive soccer has been around Huntsville since 1994, but this year there is a different ring to it. The Huntsville FC Eclipse soccer program is ready to take the next step in their program, as they will expand from having one team to five squads. Despite the organization falling into a lull for a few years, Wes McMillan played a big role in bringing the organization back eight years ago, he then reached out to five other coaches to help with the expansion.

