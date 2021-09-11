CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeland, Rockies to take on Wheeler, Phillies

6abc
 7 days ago

LINE: Phillies -190, Rockies +160; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Phillies Saturday. The Phillies are 39-30 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .407. The Rockies...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Phillies set rotation to ride Zack Wheeler in final week of season

The Phillies have rearranged their starting pitching rotation with an eye toward optimizing their use of ace Zack Wheeler during the final week of the season. Wheeler had been scheduled to pitch Sunday in Miami. That game will now be filled by the bullpen. Wheeler will move back a day and start the first game of a series opener against NL Central leader Milwaukee on Monday afternoon.
MLB
Purple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 138 thread: Kevin Gausman vs Kyle Freeland

Coming off a series split with the Braves, the Rockies continue their homestand with a three game set against the NL West and MLB leading San Francisco Giants. The Giants have one of baseballs biggest surprises this year and are coming off a defeat of Walker Buehler and the Dodgers last night, a win that saw them move back into the division lead. Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA) takes the hill today for San Francisco, and has been arguably the biggest reason for their current success. The former Grandview High School ace was a first-time All-Star this year in his ninth season and is currently in the top 10 league wide in ERA, wins, and WAR for pitchers. Led by Gausman, and buoyed by resurgent years from the ageless pair of Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the Giants are a lock for the playoffs but are in for a tough battle with the Dodgers down the stretch if they want to avoid the Wild Card game. Needless to say, but this will be an important (and tough, considering the Rockies pedigree at Coors) series for the Giants.
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Kyle Freeland part of franchise first on Monday

Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland (21) pitches in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. When Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman squared off...
MLB
Deming Headlight

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (63-77) and Philadelphia Phillies (71-68) meet Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET to start a four-game set at Citizens Bank Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Philliesodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Antonio Senzatela is the projected starting pitcher for the Rockies. Through 23...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Phillies look to make playoff push vs. Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies completed their nine-game trip with a 5-4 record, but it ended with consecutive losses to the Milwaukee Brewers. Following a 4-3 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday, the Phillies remain 2 1/2 games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The Phillies...
MLB
Delaware County Daily Times

Phillies Notebook: Extra rest works wonders for Wheeler

A reset Phillies rotation gave Zack Wheeler a previously unscheduled extra day of rest Sunday, as his start was pushed back to Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Not so coincidentally, that delayed Wheeler start would be against the National League Central Division leading Brewers and their ace, Brandon Woodruff. And when it was over, Wheeler denied that he was being set up for a final month push not only in this series, but also down the road with a late-September series in Atlanta, against the team they’re chasing.
MLB
The Good Phight

Gamethread 9/10/21: Rockies at Phillies

Well that first game felt familiar, huh? Well that is because not only did we get another Harper homer (30), we also got another blown save (30) as well! As was mentioned yesterday, all these games are “must-win”. They did not in fact win and they must tonight! For all the weirdness of this season, do not be surprised if the Phillies win handedly against the Rockies “ace” and behind a bullpen game (with Sam Coonrod starting??). I’m not even sure what we are expected to feel at this point. This year’s team has damaged our collective hopes and dreams than any other in recent memory. I will stop babbling now. Here are the lineups, go Phils.
MLB
chatsports.com

Rockies’ Kyle Freeland struggles as Giants romp behind Kevin Gausman

The pride of Grandview High School bested the pride of Thomas Jefferson on Monday afternoon at Coors Field. It wasn’t close. In a rare matchup of Colorado native starters, Grandview’s Kevin Gausman pitched San Francisco to an easy 10-5 victory over Kyle Freeland’s Rockies. Gausman was sharp, Freeland was anything but.
MLB
The Good Phight

No wiggle room: Phillies vs. Rockies series preview

While it’s understandable that the Phillies would lose two out of three in Milwaukee, the series loss didn’t help their postseason chances. Now, one of the worst road teams in baseball will be coming to Philadelphia for a four-game series. If the Phillies want to catch the Braves for the division title, they can’t afford to squander this opportunity.
MLB
The Good Phight

Rocky Mountain Sigh: Rockies 4, Phillies 3

Ah yes, home at last. And you know who loves playing at home? Bryce Harper. Which, if you want to know more about just how good he’s been at home, check out our own Leo Morgenstern’s piece here. Another day, another Harper home run. This one came in the first...
MLB
philliesnation.com

‘It stunk’: Phillies drop 3 of 4 to the Rockies

The Colorado Rockies at home were supposed to be a favorable matchup for the Phillies. Colorado came in to the series with an 18-50 record on the road and only two series wins away from Coors Field this season. The Phillies were 5-1 against the Rockies at Citizens Bank Park since 2018.
MLB
MLB
Birmingham Star

Rockies hope to keep playing spoiler against Phillies

The Colorado Rockies compiled only 18 road victories heading into this four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies won the opener Thursday with the help of a dramatic two-run home run by Ryan McMahon with two strikes and outs in the ninth inning. On Friday, theyblitzed the Phillies 11-2.
MLB
arcamax.com

Phillies fall to Rockies, 5-4, as they drop three of four and their playoff hopes take a hit

PHILADELPHIA — For the Phillies, the final month of the season has proved over the last three years to be the most difficult as their playoff hopes have faded each September. This year, they thought, would be different. The schedule was aligned for them to reach October by simply beating some of baseball’s worst clubs over the last weeks of the season.
MLB
Purple Row

Phillies 6, Rockies 1: A lack of timely hitting sinks the Rockies

Kyle Freeland struggled at times and the Rockies bats were unable to solve Zack Wheeler as the Colorado Rockies were defeated by the Philadelphia Phillies by the score of 6-1. Kyle Freeland more or less cruised through the first three innings and came out unscathed. However, he put himself behind the eight ball in the fourth inning as three walks and two hits resulted in three runs for the Phillies.
MLB
milehighsports.com

Rockies slug their way to series victory over Phillies

The Colorado Rockies’ biggest problem away from Coors Field this season has been a lack of power. They’re slugging a National League-worst .344 on the road and have the second-fewest home runs. But no one would know any of that based on watching the Rockies take three of four from the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Ballpark over the weekend.
MLB
Daily Local News

Another Rockie loss leaves Phillies in deep hole

PHILADELPHIA — Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as the Colorado Rockies dealt another blow to the Phillies’ playoff hopes with a 5-4 victory Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Both of Hampson’s homers came on 0-2 pitches — a three-run shot in the fifth inning on...
MLB
6abc

Gibson scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Chicago

LINE: Phillies -205, Cubs +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. The Phillies are 40-31 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 176 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 32 homers. The Cubs are 26-43...
MLB

