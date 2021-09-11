CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New Music Friday: Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne & DaBaby, Chloe Bailey and Ari Lennox

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys released a seductive new collabo with Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd, titled “LALA,” on Friday. “This song is the beginning of a world you’ll never want to leave,” the 15-time Grammy winner commented on Instagram. Alicia and Swae sing in unison, “I’m ready when you’re ready/Someone watchin’ would...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
rnbphilly.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
Shape Magazine

Fans Are Praising Chloe Bailey for Showing Off Her Stretch Marks In Cover Art for Her New Single

This story originally appeared on HelloGiggles.com by Nicole Pomarico. Chloe Bailey's single, "Have Mercy," is on the way, but even though fans are hyped for new music, they're even more excited for the cover art she just shared for the song. Bailey shared the new photo on Instagram on September 6, and there's no denying that she looks amazing. Everything from her hair to her makeup to her outfit is flawless.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Ari Lennox Releases New Video, ‘Pressure’

Ari Lennox‘s new video, “Pressure” is out now. Lennox first teased “Pressure” and the accompanying visuals on Instagram. The clip starts out with a vinyl record player with the “New Apartment” singer’s name on it, cutting away to the singer in 60s-style fashion. While the ten-second clip didn’t give too much away, it gave fans enough to head straight to the pre-save link and mark Friday on their calendars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Queen Bey
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Chloe Bailey
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Unleashes ‘Have Mercy’ Music Video Trailer

Chloe Bailey is strutting towards Friday’s release of her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ with vigor. The Murda Beatz-produced bop has been the subject of ample buzz and to-date its snippet has drummed up over 800,000 uses on TikTok. Adding fuel to the fire of excitement, the 23-year-old unwrapped a...
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Alicia Keys, Swae Lee Debut New Single 'LaLa' at 2021 VMAs

Alicia Keys performed her new single “LaLa” alongside Swae Lee for the first time Sunday at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Against a shimmering backdrop of New York City, Keys sang a sultry rendition of “LaLa” before transitioning into a candlelit, slow-burning version of her 2009 Jay-Z collaboration “Empire State of Mind.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

DaBaby Dedicates New “Lonely” Video f/ Lil Wayne to His Late Brother

DaBaby has dropped off the self-directed music video for his new track “Lonely” featuring Lil Wayne. “Lonely” was orginally released last week and sees DaBaby talk about the death of his brother, who died by suicide in 2020. The video for “Lonely” is also dedicated to DaBaby’s brother, Glenn Allen Johnson. Elsewhere in the track, DaBaby seemingly alludes to the backlash he received after making homophobic comments ar Rolling Loud Miami.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chloe X Halle#New Music#Lil Wayne Dababy#Mtv#Vma#Parkwood Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Hear Alicia Keys, Swae Lee’s Sultry New Duet ‘LaLa’

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee have linked up for sultry new song “Lala.” The two will perform the song for the first time live at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. On the single, the pair trade flirtatious lines. “Skin like whiskey/She’s cold like on the rocks,” Swae Lee sings. “Feelings get lost in the lala,” Keys sings. Keys’ performance this Sunday marks her return to the VMA stage after nine years. She last performed “Girl on Fire” during the 2012 awards show with Nicki Minaj and Gabby Douglas. The singer has won four VMAs, including 2001’s Best New Artist in a Video for her debut hit “Fallin’.” To commemorate the 20th anniversary of her debut album, she dropped a deluxe special edition of Songs in A Minor in June. Keys also recently contributed an ASMR remix of “Fallin'” for Deezer Sessions. Last month, Swae Lee teamed up with Jhené Aiko for “In the Dark,” recorded for the new Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings.
MUSIC
News 8 KFMB

New Music Releases September 17: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Ozuna and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Lil Nas X finally welcomed his highly anticipated bundle of joy, releasing his debut album, Montero, Taylor Swift surprised fans by leap-frogging her Red re-release and sharing "Taylor's Version" of her 1989 hit, "Wildest Dreams," and Sam Smith and Summer Walker teamed up for the latest release from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack, the soaring ballad "You Will Be Found."
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

DaBaby And Lil Wayne Release New Single ‘Lonely’

DaBaby and Lil Wayne have gotten together and released a new single Thursday titled, “Lonely.”. In the track, DaBaby raps about the death of his brother and feeling “lonely” in the industry. He later alludes to the comments made by others due to his homophobic rant during his performance at Rolling Loud in July.
WAYNE, MI
hiphop-n-more.com

Ari Lennox Unveils New Single ‘Pressure’: Listen

Ari Lennox is applying pressure on her new single. The Dreamville artist releases ‘Pressure’, a track produced by legendary R&B producers Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Johntá Austin. The song is also accompanied by a sizzling visual, which Ari shared a snippet of on social media. The 30-year-old was seen...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Ari Lennox – ‘Pressure’

As Ari Lennox puts the finishing touches on her highly anticipated sophomore album, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Shea Butter Baby,’ the R&B songstress is tiding fans over with what is believed to be the first single from the forthcoming project. Aptly titled ‘Pressure,’ the song applies just that as it...
MUSIC
Billboard

DaBaby Drops Introspective Track 'Lonely' With Lil Wayne

Nearly a year after his older brother Glenn Johnson died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, DaBaby released the introspective Lil Wayne collab "Lonely" on Thursday (Sept. 9), on which he appears to address the incident, as well as his feelings about being an outcast in the music industry.
MUSIC
blavity.com

Ari Lennox Applies 'Pressure' While Paying Homage To R&B Divas In New Music Video

Just when fans thought it may be a while before getting another Ari Lennox track, the sultry artist dropped a new single on Friday. The newly released song "Pressure" didn't disappoint with Lennox effortlessly floating on the track, and it was produced by powerhouse producers Jermaine Dupri, Johnta Austin and Bryan-Michael Cox, also known as production trio The Ocean Boys, U Discover Music reports.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Lennox Announces New Single This Friday

In 2019, Dreamville's Ari Lennox released her debut studio album Shea Butter Baby, an acclaimed project that features guest appearances from labelmates J.I.D and J. Cole. Since then, it's been relatively quiet for the melodist -- though she has kept her fans satisfied by holding it down on Revenge Of The Dreamer 3. Luckily, all signs seem to suggest that she'll be delivering her sophomore release before the year is done, beginning with the arrival of her brand new single "Pressure."
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Singles From DaBaby & Lil Wayne, SZA, Fivio Foreign + More

HipHopDX – Top Dawg Entertainment Fans are in for a treat this week as the imminent TDE takeover begins with offerings from key members of the powerfully enigmatic West Coast powerhouse label. There are also a handful of other noteworthy releases arriving in this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music...
MUSIC
radionowindy.com

Best New Music & Video Releases This Week From Ed Sheeran, Chloe Bailey and More!

It’s Friday once again! And as always we look at some of the best releases in music from not only today but throughout the week. Up first is Chloe Bailey who’s single “Have Mercy” was already going viral on TikTok. People were already loving just a :15 second clip and were waiting with great anticipation for the full song and video. And Chloe did not disappoint! A lot of people in the comments were saying it was “Beyonce-esque” which is a high praise!
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Alicia Keys – LALA (Featuring Swae Lee)

Two days before Swae Lee’s eighth birthday, a 19-year-old singer from New York skyrocketed to the top of the charts with her debut album, Songs In A Minor. That singer is Alicia Keys and all of these years later, she’s still around. In fact, she’s slated to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend. Prepping for that incredible performance, she tapped in with a grown-up Swae Lee for a new track called “LALA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hiphopwired.com

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” & Twitter Celebrates The Dreamville Star

Whether it’s by way of her music or her sharing the various journeys of her life, Ari Lennox is one of the most captivating singers of her generation. The beautiful Washington, D.C. native and Dreamville artist released a new track titled “Pressure” on Friday (September 10), and fans on Twitter are quite pleased with the results.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy