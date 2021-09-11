Dr. Robert S. Yuill

HARVEY, MI – Rob died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on February 8, 2020, at the age of 82. Rob grew up in Vanderbilt, Michigan, and during his high school years worked in his father’s quarry drilling and blasting. He received a bachelor’s degree from Antioch College. As part of the school’s program, he worked at a number of cooperative jobs throughout the country and spent six months in Europe where he worked in a steel mill in Germany and for the World Council of Churches Refugee Service in Austria. Rob went on to earn a PhD in geography, after which he taught for four years at the State University of New York at Buffalo. Following that, he was appointed Professor of Geography at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant where he taught for 27 years, serving as department chair for 8. He retired to Marquette in 1997.