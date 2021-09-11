CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland judge commits suicide as feds moved in for child porn arrest

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland judge fatally shot himself just as federal law enforcement showed up to his home to arrest him on child porn charges Friday morning, authorities said. Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by FBI agents at around 6:43 a.m., according to the Maryland US Attorney’s Office.

leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
baltimorefishbowl.com

Judge commits apparent suicide amid investigation into digital exploitation abuse allegations

Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G. Newell is dead after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The apparent suicide occurred when federal agents surrounded the judge’s Henderson, Maryland, residence to arrest him on suspicion of the sexual exploitation of a...
HENDERSON, MD
Jonathan Newell
New York Post

Gabby Petito case: Disappearance not connected to Utah slayings, cops say

The disappearance of Long Island native Gabby Petito is not related to the double slaying of a newlywed couple at a Utah campground, cops said Friday. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office poured cold water on the possibility that the killings outside Moab could be tied to the missing persons case in a one sentence statement.
UTAH STATE
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Not Seen in Months Found Dead; Son Charged With Neglect

A Montgomery County man is charged with criminal neglect after his elderly father’s decomposed body was found last week in their home. Gary W. Howes was found dead in his house on Bready Road, in the Olney area, county prosecutors said Wednesday. He was 75 and was a retired driving instructor for a bus company.
MARYLAND STATE
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Suicide#Feds#Fbi Special Agent#Fbi#The Baltimore Sun#Ct
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
New York Post

Woman from NJ accused of drugging, killing her daughters in Arizona

A woman from New Jersey has been charged with murdering her two daughters by drugging them at a home in Phoenix, police said. Retta Renee Cruse, a 35-year-old woman originally from Pleasantville, was charged Tuesday in Phoenix with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 4-year-old Royal McIntyre and 9-year-old Aleyah McIntyre, the Arizona Republic reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Workgroup votes to recommend end to mandatory adult charges for certain juvenile offenses in Maryland

A legislative work group voted to recommend legislators change Maryland laws mandating that minors accused of certain crimes be automatically charged as adults. During a recent hearing, 13 members of the 29-person Juvenile Justice Reform Council voted in favor of the recommendation, while three members voted against it and another three abstained from the vote. Another 10 members were not ...
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

FBI Fires Agent Who Allegedly Failed to Look Into Tips on Nassar, Then Lied About It

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Anger as DOJ fails to attend Nassar hearing where gymnasts revealed horror questioning by FBI agents

Survivors of convicted former US Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee to express their shock and anger at the FBI’s handling of the federal investigation into Mr Nassar. And while FBI Director Christopher Wray answered questions about his response to the Justice Department Inspector General’s report into the FBI’s handling of the case at the hearing on Wednesday, many of the lawmakers had questions for the DOJ itself as to why it declined to prosecute two FBI agents referred for criminal prosecution over their conduct in the case.Those questions went unanswered as neither...
The Baltimore Sun

Two Baltimore County burglars used their trial to speak up for their co-defendant. All three were convicted.

Jurors are used to hearing defense attorneys, and in rare cases defendants themselves, explain why the charges against them are false. In an unusual trial that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the jury heard directly from two defendants who said they had taken their charges to trial even though they were guilty — solely for the purpose of defending their third ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Minnesota

Mohamed Noor Murder Conviction Reversed: MN Supreme Court Orders Ex-MPD Officer Be Sentenced For 2nd-Degree Manslaughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed Mohamed Noor’s conviction of third-degree depraved-mind murder in the death of Justine Ruszcyzk Damond in 2017. On Wednesday in court filings, the state’s supreme court ruled to reverse the murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer and send the case to district court where he will be sentenced for his second-degree manslaughter conviction. MORE: Read the full court filing here. (.PDF) The ruling said that the mental state necessary for depraved-mind murder “is a generalized indifference to human life” that can’t exist when the defendant’s conduct is “directed with particularity at the...
MINNESOTA STATE

